Firestar as The Great X-Men Traitor in The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Firestar was elected an X-Man in last year's Hellfire Gala. Some have complained that she had very little to do in the X-Men since.

Firestar was elected an X-Man in last year's Hellfire Gala. She was not elected back again to the X-Men this year. In the interim, there have been Firestar fans who have complained that she had very little to do in the X-Men since then. Well, they aren't complaining now. I mean, they are, but for other reasons. Because in today's Hellfire Gala (are you keeping up with the Bleeding Cool Hellfire Gala tag?) with her dying breath, Jean Grey gives Firestar a mission.

To become a member of Orchis, to always have been a member of Orchis, for Dr Stasis to have always believed that Firestar was a member of Orchis, and had been betraying Krakoa for all this time.

Creating within her and within Orchis, a life of being a double agent. And a last-ditch chance to take down Orchis from within.

And also a chance to play into some other online commentary about Firestar being an X-Men, considering that she was also an Avenger, getting the nickname of "narc".

Internet, you have been seen.

And also using another resource that the Quiet Council may have kept on hand just for this very purpose.

The Beast is basically the Ike Perlmutter of the Marvel Universe now. And both reputations well deserved, as today's Wolverine #30 also discusses.

And the Quiet Council were happy to keep hanging around. A handy sin-eater for every occasion?

And it looks like it has taken. Firestar is officially the traitor of the X-Men to Orchis. Even more so than Moira Mactaggert or Mother Righteous.

And it looks as if Rogue won't be happy for anyone to forget.

Narc!

