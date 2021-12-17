First Appearance Of Captain Marvel Sells For $300,000 Or More Today

Whiz Comics #1 is the first appearance of Captain Marvel, these days known as Shazam!, created by C.C. Beck and Billy Parker from 1940. With under a hundred copies in any condition slabbed by CGC, a copy up for auction today from ComicConnect will naturally get a little attention. They say "This copy earned an impressive 6.0 from CGC, presenting cream to off-white pages, a miraculous feat for an over 80-year-old comic book." And it currently has 21 bids taking it up to $295,000 even though the Guide price for a copy in that condition is under $100,000. Prices are on the march, especially with Black Adam and more Shazam movies on the way.

First Appearance Of Captain Marvel, Whiz Comics #1
First Appearance Of Captain Marvel, Whiz Comics #1

Such a journey from DC Comics suing and winning over the character and his perceived similarity to Superman, as Captain Marvel outsold Superman with five million copies per issue. Though as sales began to fall as court appearances increased, DC pushed Fawcett out of business and feasted on its corpse. Well, now it has paid out. And it's reflected in the price getting paid so far, for this particular item.

Whiz Comics #1
First Appearance Of Captain Marvel, Whiz Comics #1

Here's the video about this particular item, as they say, "Featuring the origin and first appearances of Captain Marvel, Sivana, Golden Arrow, Dan Dare, Lance O'Casey, Spy Smasher, and Ibis, this copy has fantastic eye appeal. The cover featuring Captain Marvel throwing a car against a brick wall forms an instant parallel to the world-changing frontispiece on Action Comics #1. This copy of a Golden Age key is beautifully clean and would make a welcome addition to any comic book collection or investment portfolio." As long as you have a quarter of a million knocking around, that is. Who needs a house when you could have a copy of Whiz Comics #1?

