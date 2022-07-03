First Appearance Of The Vision, Avengers #57, At Auction

Created as a weapon of Ultron to attack the Avengers, The Vision turned on his master and became integral in the Avengers' battle against Ultron in 1968's The Avengers #57, before joining the team as a fully-fledged member, the first artificial creation to have that honour. A regular member of the Avengers ever since, including getting married to the Scarlet Witch, it was his appearance in The Avengers: Age Of Ultron that lit a fire under this first appearance of the character, as well as continuing his story into Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet and starring in the TV series WandaVision.

The cover to The Avengers #57 has become iconic, homaged many times and used in marketing the character. And now the comic is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, with a CGC 4.5 slabbed copy currently totalling bids of $134 and going under the hammer later today.

The Vision was created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema and was loosely based on previous character, an alien from another dimension. Originally intended to have been created from the body of the original Human Torch, though later revealed to be made from a copy of that character, allowing the original to return in John Byrne's West Coast Avengers run. That series also saw the Vision dismantled, to be rebuilt in all-white appearance, which was echoed in the WandaVision series. No longer married to the Scarlet Witch, he attempted to create his own suburban family, including giving himself a daughter, spinoff character Viv Vision, of The Champions.

The Avengers #57 (Marvel, 1968) CGC VG+ 4.5 Cream to off-white pages. The first appearance of the Silver Age Vision. "Death" of Ultron-5. John Buscema cover and art. Features Wasp, Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Black Widow. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $98. CGC census 6/22: 207 in 4.5, 3569 higher.