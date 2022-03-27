First Appearance Of Titania At Auction, Ahead Of She-Hulk TV Show

Skeeter MacPherra, Titania is to appear in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series for Disney+. The character created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck first appeared in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #3 in 1984, alongside Marsha Rosenberg, Volcana. Two characters who weren't chosen by The Beyonder to fight, but had their neighbourhood transported by the Beyonder to make up the Patchworld Planet, and who are experimented on by Doctor Doom to be given superhuman powers. Originally joining with the supervillains, in later years, she has reformed into more of an antihero. Titania will be played by actor Jameela Jamil in the upcoming show. And naturally, that means a little speculatory attention towards that first appearance of hers. Heritage Auctions have a 9.8 CGC slabbed copy up for auction, currently at $154.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #3 (Marvel, 1984) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Volcana and the new Titania, the latter of whom will appear in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series. X-Men and Spider-Man appearances. Mike Zeck cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 3/22: 651 in 9.8, 3 higher.

As well as the first appearance of Titania and Volcana, the comic features Magneto's attempts to charm the Wasp in the middle of a storm that Thor refuses to quell, and Spider-Man discovers the X-Men plotting to leave and join with Magneto, a fight commence between the Spider and all the X-Folk, with Professor X forced instead to wipe Peter Parker's mind. Doctor Doom takes his two test subjects Skeeter MacPherran and Marsha Rosenberg and turns them into super-humans. Titania is abrasive with the Wrecking Crew but Volcana finds a bond with the Molecule Man, missing his therapist. Doom uses his newly swelled ranks and the absence of Thor and the X-Men, to attack the heroes…

Though right now all folk care about is Titania.