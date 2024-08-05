Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: auction, deadpool, Herutage, new mutants, rob liefeld

First Deadpool Appearance Original Art On Sale For $7.5 Million

The original artwork for the first appearance of Deadpool on the cover of New Mutants #98 by Rob Liefeld has gone on sale for $7.5 million

Article Summary Heritage Auctions lists Rob Liefeld's original Deadpool art from New Mutants #98 for $7.5 million.

If sold, it would surpass records for the most valuable comic art, including Frank Miller and Frank Frazetta.

Deadpool's increasing popularity boosts the value, especially with the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

This marks the first time in nearly 20 years that the iconic cover artwork is up for sale.

Heritage Auctions is offering for sale the original artwork Rob Liefeld pencilled and inked for the cover of New Mutants #98, the first appearance of Deadpool, Domino and Gideon. And the seller has listed the price of the artwork at $7.5 million. If it sells at that price, the cover of New Mutants #98 would become the single most valuable piece of original comic book art ever sold, breezing past Frank Miller's Dark Knight, Mike Zeck's Secret Wars, Herge's Tintin an the previous record for a comic book cover, Eerie #23 by Frank Frazetta at $5.3 million. And is the first time in nearly two decades that the cover artwork has been offered for sale.

Its owner acquired the piece almost two decades ago and has received – and rebuffed – numerous offers ever since. But given the runaway success of Deadpool & Wolverine which is heading towards its first billion dollar box-office, its owner approached Heritage about offering it for sale. The anonymous owner says that "The time is right."

"I've long admired – and coveted – this work, which I consider the most important piece of comic book art from the 1990s," says Heritage Co-Chairman Jim Halperin. "I'm thrilled we're now able to offer it to someone who, like me, admires Rob Liefeld and adores his Deadpool, who is among the most beloved characters in comics and, now, the MCU. Deadpool has never been more popular, and his popularity only continues to grow. I can't think of a better time to offer Rob's cover that introduced him to the world."

In response to the news, Rob Liefeld just ran some eyes… on the prize?

Heritage Auctions is the largest fine art and collectables auction house founded in the United States and the world's largest collectables auctioneer. Heritage maintains offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Brussels and Hong Kong. They have also sponsored Bleeding Cool, but this article ran without any such incentive.

