First Images and Summary for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

During Bleeding Cool's coverage of CinemaCon, we would ask you guys what movie you hoped to hear about from each studio before their presentation. Sony Pictures kicked off the convention with a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and talked very little about their upcoming movies. One of the movies I saw pop up in my mentions was Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Sony finally decided to release something about the movie, considering it comes out in less than three months. The official Sony Pictures media site and the official Twitter account got three first-look images, including a look at a monster and a summary of the movie, which tells us what it's going to be about.

"Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan, and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

This first look stuff looks like exactly what you would expect from a reboot of this franchise. However, these games are at their hearts, horror, and horror doesn't need to be flashy; it just needs to be good and scary. We'll be able to make a slightly better call on Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City once some footage finally drops.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia with Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough. It will be released on November 24th.