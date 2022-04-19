First Look At John Constantine YA Graphic Novel Distorted Illusions

Constantine: Distorted Illusions takes John Constantine, as created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch, back to his punk rocker days as established by Jamie Delano, of the band Mucous Membrane but, for the purposes of the upcoming YA graphic novel, has been transposed from Liverpool and London to Washington, D.C. Apparently, he has a… magical apprenticeship in New York? If anyone can imagine John Constantine being an apprentice to anyone… Kami Garcia and Isaac Goodhart are the creative team and the graphic novel launches from DC Comics in September. Here's a first look from Bleeding Cool at some of the pages inside the cover… and whatever you think of the concept, that's a great Mucuous Membrane T-shirt that John Constantine is sporting in the first page.

CONSTANTINE: DISTORTED ILLUSIONS

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by ISAAC GOODHART

$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-773-0

ON SALE 9/27/22

Constantine is not your average bad boy… John Constantine is, and has always been, a magician of the highest caliber—who doesn't need additional training from any highbrow magician, thank you very much. But a magical apprenticeship in the United States is a good excuse to get out of London…and in Washington, D.C., he can join his best friend's punk band, Mucous Membrane. When the band begins to dabble in magic, a complicated spell gets out of hand…and the disastrous consequences might be more than Constantine can handle. Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Teen Titans: Raven, Beautiful Creatures) and artist Isaac Goodhart (Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story) in the most thrilling magical team-up of the year!