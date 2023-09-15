Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: breaks, emma vieceli, Heartstopper, Malin Rydén, Orbit

A First Look At Cover Of Breaks Vol 1 by Emma Vieceli and Malin Rydén

Breaks, the enemies-to-lovers queer webcomic, now as a new graphic novel series from Orbit and pitched as the next Heartstopper.

Ten years ago, Bleeding Cool posted a very first look at a new planned webcomic called Breaks by Emma Vieceli and Malin Rydén. Published through Webtoon (until it got too much for them) and Tapas, it was published in print first through Soaring Penguin Press in 2020. More recently, it was picked up by the book publisher Orbit, a subsidiary of Hachette and Little, Brown, for three volumes, who saw it as having the potential to be "the next Heartstopper" and who will be publishing it from 2024." And now Bleeding Cool has a first look at the first cover of the first volume of Breaks Vol 1, scheduled to be published on the 1st of February, 2024.

Emma Vieceli states, "Many years ago, I joined a nerdy and wonderful online writing group and found myself collaborating with one of them in particular. Our respective stories and characters seemed to align: my angry boxer and their class-clown runner. Gradually, Cortland's story and Ian's story became Cortland and Ian's story, and now it seems impossible to imagine them without each other. Malin and I finally dropped our web handles, said hi, and decided to start the story again in webcomic format. Ten years later, here we are. It means the world to be working with Jenni and Orbit in bringing this complete story to print. We're grateful to everyone who's been with us so far on this journey." Rydén said, "Normally, writing is a lonely job, but watching Emma shepherd our characters into life on the page has made me feel part of their lives."

Orbit's Editorial Director, Jenni Hill, added, "We're passionate about adding more comic books to the Orbit list. Breaks is a not-to-be-missed webcomic phenomenon, and Emma is one of the UK's leading comic book creators, so working with her was a dream come true." With Emma Vieceli's agent, James Wills, at Watson, Little saying, "With stunning art, beautifully written characters, and an uplifting love story that will make your heart soar, Breaks is brilliant. These books may break you a little, but they will surely make you whole again."

Breaks Volume 1: The enemies-to-lovers queer webcomic sensation . . . that's a little bit broken (Breaks Series) Paperback – 1 Feb. 2024 Before Heartstopper, there was Breaks . . . the enemies-to-lovers queer webcomic sensation. Cortland Hunt has made some dangerous mistakes. Now he's waiting quietly for those mistakes to catch up with him. Ian Tanner coasts through life denying the spark of anger beneath his laid back exterior. When school politics and personal lives become a battleground, the pair find that what they share may just be their only safe haven. Breaks is the story of two young men discovering who they were, who they are, and who they will become. It's a love story . . . but a bit broken. With millions of views and thousands of subscribers on webcomic platforms, Breaks is perfect for fans of popular LGBTQ+ graphic novels, such as Alice Osman's Heartstopper, who might be looking for something darker and more mature.

