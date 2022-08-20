First Look Inside Matthew Rosenberg & Stephen Segovia's WildCATS #1

DC Comics is reviving WildCATS #1, created by its publisher Jim Lee thirty years ago, when he was at Image Comics, before DC Comics bought his publishing imprint Wildstorm. Now by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia. And we have a first look at that artwork from the first new issue, out in November, featuring Grifter, Ladytron, and more.

Here are the solicitations…

WILDC.A.T.S. #1

Spinning from the pages of BATMAN comes the senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole "Grifter" Cash, who are going to make the world a better place…no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan…but the 'Cats mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:100 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:150 pencil variant cover by JIM LEE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

WILDC.A.T.S #2

The mission has gone sideways for the 'Cats team as they inadvertently run afoul of the LAST group they wanted to cross paths with…the Court of Owls! It's the fight of the year with Talon vs Zealot!

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22