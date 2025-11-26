Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Bane, Absolute Batman, KO, lex luthor, scott snyder

First Moves Of The Fight (Absolute Batman #14 & DC's K.O. #2 Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman faces Bane in a brutal prepared battle in Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

DC's K.O. #2 sees Lex Luthor overpower Superman, with key story ties to recent Superman Unlimited events

Explosive showdowns drive both issues, echoing classic DC themes of escalating violence

Superhero tournaments and first strikes take center stage as beloved DC characters push their limits

Today sees Absolute Batman go up against Absolute Bane in Absolute Batman #14, as part of an arranged battle environment, on the same day that DC Comics also publishes DC's K.O. #2, also written by Scott Snyder. There's a lot of superheroic tournaments going on in that writer's head, but is it just making text what has always been subtext? And as ever, such battles come down to the first move.

Absolute Batman can win any battle as long as he has time to prepare. And in this case, that means a wah-wah pedal, well-connected…

And we get the kind of explosions that some folk like Rick Veitch feel must have definitely happened on 9/11.

As Batman literally drops a building on Bane. The boot is on the other foot over in DC's K.O. #2 as Lex Luthor is all powered up, and Superman is powered down… as well as recognising the current Superman Unlimited story happened previously to the events of K.O., something that had been up for debate…

And he takes the opportunity to use that to full effect. Something once denied Andy Diggle…

Superman has lost his right hand to Lex Luthor. Something Absolute Batman has a go at doing to Bane as well…

They do like chopping off limbs at DC Comics, don't they? It's all getting a bit Black Knight over there…

Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, and DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico are both published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/26/2025

LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want… $5.99 11/26/2025

