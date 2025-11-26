Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , , , ,

First Moves Of The Fight (Absolute Batman #14 & DC's K.O. #2 Spoilers)

The First Moves Of The Fight (Absolute Batman #14 and DC's K.O. #2 Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman faces Bane in a brutal prepared battle in Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta
  • DC's K.O. #2 sees Lex Luthor overpower Superman, with key story ties to recent Superman Unlimited events
  • Explosive showdowns drive both issues, echoing classic DC themes of escalating violence
  • Superhero tournaments and first strikes take center stage as beloved DC characters push their limits

Today sees Absolute Batman go up against Absolute Bane in Absolute Batman #14, as part of an arranged battle environment, on the same day that DC Comics also publishes DC's K.O. #2, also written by Scott Snyder. There's a lot of superheroic tournaments going on in that writer's head, but is it just making text what has always been subtext? And as ever, such battles come down to the first move.

Absolute Batman #1
Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman can win any battle as long as he has time to prepare. And in this case, that means a wah-wah pedal, well-connected…

Absolute Batman #1
Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

And we get the kind of explosions that some folk like Rick Veitch feel must have definitely happened on 9/11.

Absolute Batman #1
Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

As Batman literally drops a building on Bane. The boot is on the other foot over in DC's K.O. #2 as Lex Luthor is all powered up, and Superman is powered down… as well as recognising the current Superman Unlimited story happened previously to the events of K.O., something that had been up for debate…

DC's K.O.
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

And he takes the opportunity to use that to full effect. Something once denied Andy Diggle

DC's K.O.
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

Superman has lost his right hand to Lex Luthor. Something Absolute Batman has a go at doing to Bane as well…

The First Moves Of The Fight (Absolute Batman #14 & DC's K.O. #2 Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

They do like chopping off limbs at DC Comics, don't they? It's all getting a bit Black Knight over there…

The First Moves Of The Fight (Absolute Batman #14 & DC's K.O. #2 Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, and DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico are both published by DC Comics today.

  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta
    BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/26/2025
  • DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico
    LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want… $5.99 11/26/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.