First Teaser Trailer and Poster for Pixar's Elemental Are Released

Pixar is always using broad concepts to explore complex topics, which is precisely what they appear to be doing with Elemental, a story of different elements living together and how much in common they might have despite being as different as fire and water. We got some concept art release for this back in early May, but we got a look at some extended footage during the D23 Expo last month, and it looks like another Pixar winner. The movie is still a long way away, but Pixar and Disney did release a teaser trailer today to introduce you to the two main characters while also giving you a peak at this world. We also got a poster featuring our two main characters as well.

"Disney and Pixar's Elemental, is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, Elemental releases on June 16, 2023."

After Lightyear underperformed at the box office, people were worried that Pixar was going to be a streaming-only studio from now on. Still, right now, it looks like Elemental is coming to theaters. Let's hope it stays that way and maybe even give some limited theatrical love to the movies that had to be released on streaming.

