Flash #776 Preview: Breaking the Fourth Wall

FLASH #776

DC Comics

0921DC182

0921DC183 – FLASH #776 CVR B JORGE CORONA & IVAN PLASCENCIA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin (CA) Brandon Peterson

Doctor Fate arrives to whisk the Flash away to the IN-BETWEEN, a two-dimensional causeway filled with demonic forces. Now it's up to YOU, the reader, to help the Scarlet Speedster make his way through the dangerous dimension toward his final destination and the beginning of a brand-new adventure!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

