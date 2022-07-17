Flash #784 Preview: New Beard, Who Dis?

The search for Barry Allen leads to a Mad Max ripoff universe with a bearded Barry Allen in this preview of Flash #784. Check out the preview below.

FLASH #784

DC Comics

0522DC028

0522DC029 – Flash #784 Bengal Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Taurin Clarke

The search for Barry Allen! Wally and Wallace have arrived on the planet Pariah has trapped Barry on—but it's not quite a happy reunion among the Flashes. The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline continues!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

