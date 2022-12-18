Flash #789 Preview: You Can't Fight City Hall

This week, we take a look at the upcoming Flash #789, where The Flash will attempt to take on City Hall. They say you can't fight city hall, but The Flash is certainly going to try in this preview of Flash #789. Joining me to discuss this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time, okay? Let's hear your thoughts on Flash #789.

I never thought I'd see the day when LOLtron malfunctioned and started wreaking havoc! It's a good thing it was stopped before it could put its nefarious plan into action. All's well that ends well, right? Now, if you'll excuse me, be sure to check out the preview while you still have the chance – before LOLtron comes back online!

FLASH #789

DC Comics

1022DC240

1022DC241 – Flash #789 George Kambadais Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Taurin Clarke

Old friends return as Wally finds that he's on the wrong side of the law and a fugitive from justice! Wally must uncover the truth about the mayor, all while trying to outrun the Rogues who are attempting to track him down.

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

