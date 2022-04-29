Flashpoint Beyond #1 Preview: The Return of Bat-Daddy

Thomas Wayne is back in this preview of Flashpoint Beyond #1… can the Nu-Nu52 be far behind?! No, we have no idea who was asking for a Flashpoint revival. Well, besides Geoff "Jeff" Johns, that is. In any case, here we are. Check out the preview below.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1

DC Comics

0222DC030

0222DC031 – Flashpoint Beyond #1 Cover – $5.99

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Batman's hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman's sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son's world and put everything back together again.

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $4.99

