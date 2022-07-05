Flashpoint Beyond Justifies Superman Conspiracy Theories (Spoilers)

One of the more prevalent fan Superman theories is the idea that, rather than a refugee from a dying planet, Superman was the advance troops. Sent to Earth to prepare the way for a Kryptonian alien invasion. And in Flashpoint Beyond with Superman's craft landing in Metropolis rather than Smallville, and killing thousands, maybe it holds greater water.

Flashpoint Beyond Superman Justifies Conspiracy Theories (Spoilers)

And in Flashpoint Beyond, that has even been posited as an idea from the TV shock jocks, spreading conspiracy and ill-feeling about aliens and Superman in particular. Today sees the release of Flashpoint Beyond #3, with the Kryptonian crystals that in the DC Universe formed the Fortress Of Solitude and gave Superman knowledge from his father, this time reinterpreted through Poison Ivy's manipulation of plants.

Flashpoint Beyond #3

With this Superman getting his instructions from Jor-El via plants rather than crystal, light and hologram.

Flashpoint Beyond #3

But it seems that the Flashpoint world changes go much farther back than whose parents did or did not get killed at a certain time.

Flashpoint Beyond #3

And it turns out that those conspiracies were right all along. Jor-El to conquer Earth with Kal-El and the rest of the Kryptonian race. Clark Kent got a similar message from Jor-El in Smallville, but it was all meant to be a test of character. This time? Not so much, and it's playing out across countless other planets as well. Turns out the bigots were right all along, Superman was both an anchor baby and a fifth columnist! And now it's time to raise an army against the Kryptonian fleet…

Flashpoint Beyond #3

Same day publication as Dark Crisis #2 and Batman #125 – look for DC to dominate next week's charts!

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne's investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as…Project: Superman? But what's happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman—or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality?
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/05/2022

