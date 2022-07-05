Flashpoint Beyond Justifies Superman Conspiracy Theories (Spoilers)

One of the more prevalent fan Superman theories is the idea that, rather than a refugee from a dying planet, Superman was the advance troops. Sent to Earth to prepare the way for a Kryptonian alien invasion. And in Flashpoint Beyond with Superman's craft landing in Metropolis rather than Smallville, and killing thousands, maybe it holds greater water.

And in Flashpoint Beyond, that has even been posited as an idea from the TV shock jocks, spreading conspiracy and ill-feeling about aliens and Superman in particular. Today sees the release of Flashpoint Beyond #3, with the Kryptonian crystals that in the DC Universe formed the Fortress Of Solitude and gave Superman knowledge from his father, this time reinterpreted through Poison Ivy's manipulation of plants.

With this Superman getting his instructions from Jor-El via plants rather than crystal, light and hologram.

But it seems that the Flashpoint world changes go much farther back than whose parents did or did not get killed at a certain time.

And it turns out that those conspiracies were right all along. Jor-El to conquer Earth with Kal-El and the rest of the Kryptonian race. Clark Kent got a similar message from Jor-El in Smallville, but it was all meant to be a test of character. This time? Not so much, and it's playing out across countless other planets as well. Turns out the bigots were right all along, Superman was both an anchor baby and a fifth columnist! And now it's time to raise an army against the Kryptonian fleet…

