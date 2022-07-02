Who Black Adam Chooses To Lead Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)

In Dark Crisis #1, Black Adam, is the sole surviving member of the previous Justice League, after the death of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman and more. Though it now looks like Pariah may have just saved them for later.

But he also dissed Superman's son, Jon Kent – the new Superman of Earth – for putting together a new Justice League to replace the dead one.

And suggesting one man to lead a new Justice League.

But the Teen Titans didn't have a great Dark Crisis #1 either.

However in this week's upcoming Dark Crisis #2, we get a little resolution as to the fate of Beast Boy, and more details over just who or what Garfield Logan actually is.

But it turns out that can of experience has soured Black Adam on Nightwing as an option. Apparently, if you want something done right, you've got to do it yourself.

Black Adam to lead the new Justice League? Well, I suppose he does have a film out soon, Which is probably more than the Flash does right now. Dark Crisis #2 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics, but as you can see, if available in comic stores that don't stick to a street date.

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS! As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces-but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky-reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh…it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue! In Shops: Jul 05, 2022 SRP: $4.99