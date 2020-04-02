Flying Colors Comic Shop Launches FlyCo Angels For Customers

Joe Field is the owner of Californian comic store Flying Colors Comics and Other Cool Stuff. Famous as the creator of Free Comic Book Day, he is also one of the longest standing comics retailers around. 2020 be the store's 32nd year. But the coronavirus pandemic is placing all sorts of pressure on such institutions. Flying Colors has now announced their plans to combat this current situation, with FlyCoFaithful.com.

Flying Colors Gets Its Wings

Field writes "many have asked us if there's a way they can help support Flying Colors even though they can no longer visit the shop regularly. So for faraway FlyCo fans and our weekly FlyCo Faithful alike… we ask you to get ready to become a FlyCo Angel. First, it's not a GoFundMe or asking for a hand-out or any other plea for help. Flying Colors will be here for many more years (hopefully)… even with this unprecedented challenge of the Coronavirus shutdown. COVID is a challenge for ALL of us, not just small businesses owners and staff. Becoming a FlyCo Angel is a way for us to involve more of you in what we do best— and that's to Bring Happiness Through Comics. You're invited to become a FlyCo Angel once…and that's awesome! Or you can get new wings any time you're moved to participate and buy another package."

"Whenever you become a FlyCo Angel, you'll receive a heart-felt THANK YOU… and who knows what else? Surprises are a cool thing, right?" They are indeed. It's one way that loyal customers can show support for a retailer on their own terms, and it's something other stores with a similar longstanding customer base may be able to replicate.

Bleeding Cool is looking at a number of ways comic book stores are dealing with the current pandemic situation and are happy to spotlight such innovative examples. Feel feel to contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with yours.