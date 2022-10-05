Four Incredible Pages from November's Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1

This November, Titan Comics will expand on the universe of the hit TV show with a new four-issue comic book series. Titan has revealed a four-page preview of Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, leaving us with a difficult dilemma: how do we turn a preview into a listicle to satisfy Bleeding Cool's editorial mandate of "all listicles, all the time?"

Clearly, there's only one path forward: turn the preview pages themselves into a listicle! And the covers too. Two listicles in one clickbait article? Surely, the SEO gods will smile upon us today. Bless us with your clickful bounty, oh SEO gods!

The Solicit

KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #1 (OF 4)

Writer: Brandon Easton

Artist: Hendry Prasetya

Colorist: Bryan Valenza

Letterer: Deron Bennett

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale November 23, 2022 NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past… COVER A: INHYUK LEE

COVER B: DERRICK CHEW

COVER C: PHOTO (PART OF SET ACROSS #1-4)

COVER D: NAHUEL GREGO

COVER E: GLOW IN THE DARK NAHUEL GREGO ($6.99)

COVER F: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

