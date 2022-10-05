Four Incredible Pages from November's Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1

This November, Titan Comics will expand on the universe of the hit TV show with a new four-issue comic book series. Titan has revealed a four-page preview of Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, leaving us with a difficult dilemma: how do we turn a preview into a listicle to satisfy Bleeding Cool's editorial mandate of "all listicles, all the time?"
Clearly, there's only one path forward: turn the preview pages themselves into a listicle! And the covers too. Two listicles in one clickbait article? Surely, the SEO gods will smile upon us today. Bless us with your clickful bounty, oh SEO gods!
The Solicit
KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #1 (OF 4)
Writer: Brandon Easton
Artist: Hendry Prasetya
Colorist: Bryan Valenza
Letterer: Deron Bennett
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale November 23, 2022
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!
Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…
COVER A: INHYUK LEE
COVER B: DERRICK CHEW
COVER C: PHOTO (PART OF SET ACROSS #1-4)
COVER D: NAHUEL GREGO
COVER E: GLOW IN THE DARK NAHUEL GREGO ($6.99)
COVER F: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)
Listicle: Top Four Preview Pages from Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1
Preview page from Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
Preview page from Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
Preview page from Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
Preview page from Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
Listicle: Top Five Covers from Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1 Covers
COVER A: INHYUK LEE for Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
COVER B: DERRICK CHEW for Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
COVER C: PHOTO for Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
COVER D: NAHUEL GREGO for Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
COVER E: GLOW IN THE DARK NAHUEL GREGO for Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1, by Brandon Easton, Hendry Prasetya,Bryan Valenza, and Deron Bennet, in storeson November 23rd from Titan Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.