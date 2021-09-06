Four New Character Designs From Ryan Benjamin, Leaked

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool was in receipt of a few new character designs from Ryan Benjamin from an upcoming… something. We don't know what. We still don't. Well now we have some more, inked this time, for characters Kraken, Mister Omega, Quirk, Sammy Sunset, and Blue Tsunami.

These join designs we had received earlier for Chalk, Dynamite Dark, Strawberry Sting, a character with his name cut off, and Locksmith.

Ryan Benjamin is best known for his comic book work on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter, WildCATS, Phantom Guard, Dead Romeo, Grifter & Midnighter, Iron Man, Batman Beyond, and Odyssey Of The Amazons and has most recently been reintroducing Wildstorm characters back to the DC Universe in Batman: Urban Legends. He is also working on his Eisner-nominated creator-owned series, Brothers Bond with Kevin Grevioux for Webtoon. But the character descriptions below seem to be for something new. A new character project for DC, a new WildCATS for the 21st century? A new Marvel project? Something to be seen on Substack?

More as we have it. If we ever have it. Brothers Bond was an 2018 Eisner Award-nominated webcomic on LINE Webtoon, reformatted for print on Kickstarter from Rocketship. The Brothers Bond story is about the journey of the haves and have-nots, told through the eyes of a young man going through the coming of age period. With a spin of adventure and comedy, the main character Yoshi is on a mission with his two blind samurai protectors to fix his past mistakes and restore the land to what his people and ancestors once cherished.