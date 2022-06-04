Fox's Finest All-Star Line-Up with Blue Beetle in Big 3, at Auction

Fox Feature Syndicate founder Victor Fox was one of the most notorious publishers of the Golden Age of comic books — and that's saying something. Through lawsuits over copying characters from other publishers, two bankruptcies, and tangling with the War Production Board over violating paper quotas, Fox was a man who wasn't afraid to get in the mud to achieve success and also not the kind of man to let a little legal scuffle slow him down (usually). Despite fighting a then ongoing battle with DC Comics since the moment Wonder Comics #1 was released (Wonder Comics #1 has a copyright date of March 17, 1939, DC v Bruns was filed on March 16), Fox expanded his comics empire rapidly throughout the rest of that year. By the beginning of 1940, Fox had launched five ongoing comic book series. By the middle of the next year, he was attempting eight ongoing series. And he was still keeping a close eye on DC Comics and attempting to copy some of their moves. Five months after DC's All-American branch started putting all of their best heroes together in All-Star Comics, and DC Comics itself put Superman, Batman, and Robin on the cover of New York World's Fair 1940 (of course, New York World's Fair 1939 had previously put DC Comics' top features together), Fox swiped the New York World's Fair 1940 cover for the cover of the debut of the Big 3 title, which put his biggest three heroes of that time — Blue Beetle, Samson, and The Flame — in one comic book. An interesting part of Golden Age history and an important series for Fox collectors, there's a Big 3 #1 and a few other issues of the series up for auction in the 2022 June 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122223 at Heritage Auctions.

The Big 3 title lasted only seven issues, as financial issues began to catch up with Fox by early 1942, and the title never made the Justice Society-style teamwork connection that All-Star Comics did. But somehow through all of Victor Fox's legal and financial dramas, he put out some excellent and historically important comic books by foundationally important writers and artists, and Big 3 is no exception. It's also worth noting that with Blue Beetle's star rising in anticipation of his upcoming movie, Big 3 contains some underappreciated early adventures for the character.

Big 3 #1 (Fox, 1940) Condition: Apparent GD/VG. Blue Beetle, Samson, and the Flame begin. Dick Briefer and Alex Blum art. Restoration includes: glue tear seals on spine and staples reinforced with tape. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $258.

Big 3 #4 (Fox, 1941) Condition: VG-. The Falme, The Blue Beetle, and Samson are featured on the cover and inside. Bottom staple detached and tape on interior spine. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $174.

Big 3 #5 (Fox, 1941) Condition: Apparent GD/VG. The Blue Beetle, Samson, and The Flame are featured. Restoration includes: pieces added, glue, color touch, and tape on inside covers. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $87.