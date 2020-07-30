Frank Cho Returns to Wonder Woman Variant Covers, For One Night Only?

Frank Cho dropped off Wonder Woman variant covers in a bit of an editorial and creative bust-up between Greg Pak Rucka (thanks Rod), DC marketing and editorial. Since then, Cho has been working on his upcoming AWA comic book Fight Girls as well as being the regular variant cover artist for Harley Quinn. So there was a little excitement when Frank thought he was being asked to return to the Amazonian's ongoing comic book for variant comic book duty. Not to be. He writes to his fans on Instagram,

Frank Cho says ;"Just got word that DC Comics will be using my Wonder Woman 1984 cover for Action Comics #1026 variant cover. Colors by the awesome Sabine Rich. Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover in-stores on October 27 for Action Comics #1026. UPDATE: My trusty cover editor corrected me telling me that my Wonder Woman cover was always slated for Action Comics. DC is doing a big "Wonder Woman 1984" promotion on all the major books. Here's the list of all the artists doing the "Wonder Woman 1984" promotional variant covers.

Batman #101 – J. Scott Campbell, Sabine Rich

Detective Comics #1028 – Stanley Lau

Justice League #54 – Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair

Superman #26 – Gabriele Dell'Otto

Wonder Woman #764 – Adam Hughes

Action Comics #1026 – Frank Cho, Sabine Rich

Batman/Superman #13 – Jenny Frison

Flash #763 – Nicola Scott, Annette Kwok

ACTION COMICS #1026 WONDER WOMAN 84 VAR ED

DC COMICS

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) John Romita, Klaus Janson (CA) Frank Cho

This issue, it's the Superman family versus everybody! In this blistering conclusion to the epic "House of Kent" saga, huge choices are made to defend the great city of Metropolis. Plus, amid all the chaos, the new owner of the Daily Planet is revealed-and it's…Jimmy Olsen?! Guest-starring Jonathan Kent, Conner Kent, Supergirl, and the Legion of Super-Heroes.In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99