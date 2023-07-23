Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, frank frazetta, opus, Solicits

Frank Frazetta's Beyond The Grave in Opus October 2023 Solicits

Justin Jordan and Sebastian Cabrol are taking Frank Frazetta beyond the grave for the Frazettaverse, in Opus Comics' October 2023 solicits,

Justin Jordan and Sebastian Cabrol are taking Frank Frazetta beyond the grave for the Frazettaverse, in Opus Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as a one-shot new comic Phantom Halls by Ian Edington and Carlos Olivares. While the Sanjulianverse continues with M.F. Wilson and a Witches Sabbath one-shot, a Last Detective one-shot by Claudio Alvarez and Geraldo Borges and a Cradle of Filth one-shot, Cradle Of Maledictus.

FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR A FRAZETTA

OPUS COMICS

AUG231121

(W) Justin Jordan (A) Sebastian Cabrol (CA) Frank Frazetta

Opus Comics' latest collaboration with fantasy art's great master is a horrifying tale of the undead! In FRANK FRAZETTA'S BEYOND THE GRAVE, citizens are horrified when a bloodthirsty monster crawls out from the dirt to wreak havoc and taste revenge. Justin Jordan (Harrower) and Sebastian Cabrol (Cradle of Filth) serve up big scares in this one-shot!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 6.66

FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR B REILLY

FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR C 5 COPY INCV

FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR D 10 COPY INCV

PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR A SKIFF

OPUS COMICS

AUG231117

(W) Ian Edington (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Matthew Skiff

A group of teens from the Occult Studies Club set out on an assignment, but quickly find themselves attempting to survive a night in a haunted mansion… Prepare to face the undead terrors that stalk the phantom halls!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 6.66

PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR B CASAS

PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR C 5 COPY INCV CASAS UNBRANDED

PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR D 10 COPY INCV SKIFF UNBRANDED

SANJULIAN WITCHES SABBATH ONE SHOT CVR A SANJULIAN

OPUS COMICS

AUG231125

(W) M.F. Wilson (A) TBD (CA) Sanjiulian

Centuries ago, a devoted musician, the Red Priest, was executed by Witch-Hunters. His spirit lay trapped until a group of young women unwittingly resurrected him through a frenzied dance. Now, he seeks revenge on his killers' descendants. Written by M.J. Wilson (Fluorescent Black) and inspired by the art of legendary Spanish artist Sanjulian!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 6.66

SANJULIAN WITCHES SABBATH ONE SHOT CVR B 5 COPY INCV LINSNER

SANJULIAN WITCHES SABBATH ONE SHOT CVR C 10 COPY INCV SANJUL

LAST DETECTIVE ONE SHOT CVR A BORGES

OPUS COMICS

AUG231140

(W) Claudio Alvarez (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

In a near-future New Amazon, a deadly synthetic drug promises dreams fulfilled but delivers a painful death within five days. The Police commissioner, haunted by her sister's murder twenty years ago, enlists legendary detective Joe Santos, who has been living in seclusion. With an android companion, they dive into the heart of the investigation that shattered Santos' life. Can they uncover the truth and bring justice before time runs out? Prepare for a thrilling journey through the dark underbelly of "New Amazonia" where redemption, sacrifice, and unbreakable bonds collide.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 7.99

LAST DETECTIVE ONE SHOT CVR B 5 COPY BORGES UNBRANDED

CRADLE OF MALEDICTUS ATHENAEUM TP

OPUS COMICS

AUG231128

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ryan Christensen

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts – this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy. Inspired by their albums and songs such as "Bathory Aria," "Cruelty and the Beast," "King in the Woods," and "Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa," this captivating journey delves into a vast universe of ageless vampires, mythical creatures, vengeful gods, and the enigmatic figure of Lilith. Within these hidden vaults, stories and poems come to life, penned by an all-star roster of comics talent and accompanied by lavish paintings. Step inside the walls of Cachtice Castle, where the Countess Elizabeth Bathory sheds virgin blood, and journey under the mesmerizing moon in the hymn to its beauty personified by the celestial huntress Diana. Amidst the echoes of anguish and ecstasy, discover tragic romances and delve deep into the darkly poetic and haunting world of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

CRADLE FILTH GHOST FOG ONE SHOT CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

AUG231129

(W) Homero Rios (A) TBD (CA) Santi Casas

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 6.66

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 6.66

CRADLE FILTH GHOST FOG ONE SHOT CVR B 5 COPY INCV

CRADLE FILTH GHOST FOG ONE SHOT CVR C 10 COPY INCV

MONSTERS OF METAL TP

OPUS COMICS

AUG231132

(W) Jason Howden, Llexi Leon (A) Miguel Mora, Luis Guaranga (CA) Ryan Christensen

Monsters of Metal, written by director Jason Howden and Llexi Leon, takes iconic creatures on a riotous tour as a heavy metal band in this riotous sendup of life on tour! With a blend of mythical beings and electrifying music, this unique spectacle unleashes chaos and mayhem. Join the band as they confront the dreaded Krampus and rock the stage with unruly magic in this headbanging adventure.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 16.66

HELLOWEEN SEEKERS SEVEN KEYS TP

OPUS COMICS

AUG231133

(W) Joe Harris (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Santi Casas

Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers Of The Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.66

GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #4 (OF 4) CVR A BALENT

OPUS COMICS

AUG231134

AUG231135 – GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #4 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY INCV BALENT U – 4.99

(W) Holly Interlandi (A) S. L. Gallant, Maria Keane (CA) Jim Balent

From the mind of the legendary Gene Simmons comes an action epic flavored with fetish fantasy! Dominique Stern always thought she knew exactly who she was. But then all hell broke loose, and doing a global investigation has unraveled everything she thought she knew. It's time for revenge. Which may or may not involve exploding veins. Based on a story by Gene Simmons with scripts by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and art by S L Gallant & Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero).

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR A BELANGER

OPUS COMICS

AUG231136

AUG231137 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR B OEZGEN – 4.99

AUG231138 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR C 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

AUG231139 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Andy Belanger (A) Tatto Caballero (CA) Andy Belanger

The legend of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer continues… in 2099! Sword and sorcery meet cybernetics and supercomputers!! Join Andy Belanger (Black Cross, Megadeth) and Tatto Caballero (The Incal, Megadeth) as they explore the next chapter in the saga of the cursed horned helmet, bestowed upon a new warrior in a dark, unforgiving future.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

