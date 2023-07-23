Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, frank frazetta, opus, Solicits
Frank Frazetta's Beyond The Grave in Opus October 2023 Solicits
Justin Jordan and Sebastian Cabrol are taking Frank Frazetta beyond the grave for the Frazettaverse, in Opus Comics' October 2023 solicits,
Justin Jordan and Sebastian Cabrol are taking Frank Frazetta beyond the grave for the Frazettaverse, in Opus Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as a one-shot new comic Phantom Halls by Ian Edington and Carlos Olivares. While the Sanjulianverse continues with M.F. Wilson and a Witches Sabbath one-shot, a Last Detective one-shot by Claudio Alvarez and Geraldo Borges and a Cradle of Filth one-shot, Cradle Of Maledictus.
FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR A FRAZETTA
OPUS COMICS
AUG231121
(W) Justin Jordan (A) Sebastian Cabrol (CA) Frank Frazetta
Opus Comics' latest collaboration with fantasy art's great master is a horrifying tale of the undead! In FRANK FRAZETTA'S BEYOND THE GRAVE, citizens are horrified when a bloodthirsty monster crawls out from the dirt to wreak havoc and taste revenge. Justin Jordan (Harrower) and Sebastian Cabrol (Cradle of Filth) serve up big scares in this one-shot!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
In Shops: Oct 11, 2023
SRP: 6.66
- FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR B REILLY
- FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR C 5 COPY INCV
- FRANK FRAZETTAS BEYOND GRAVE ONE SHOT CVR D 10 COPY INCV
PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR A SKIFF
OPUS COMICS
AUG231117
(W) Ian Edington (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Matthew Skiff
A group of teens from the Occult Studies Club set out on an assignment, but quickly find themselves attempting to survive a night in a haunted mansion… Prepare to face the undead terrors that stalk the phantom halls!
In Shops: Oct 11, 2023
SRP: 6.66
- PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR B CASAS
- PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR C 5 COPY INCV CASAS UNBRANDED
- PHANTOM HALLS ONE SHOT CVR D 10 COPY INCV SKIFF UNBRANDED
SANJULIAN WITCHES SABBATH ONE SHOT CVR A SANJULIAN
OPUS COMICS
AUG231125
(W) M.F. Wilson (A) TBD (CA) Sanjiulian
Centuries ago, a devoted musician, the Red Priest, was executed by Witch-Hunters. His spirit lay trapped until a group of young women unwittingly resurrected him through a frenzied dance. Now, he seeks revenge on his killers' descendants. Written by M.J. Wilson (Fluorescent Black) and inspired by the art of legendary Spanish artist Sanjulian!
In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
SRP: 6.66
- SANJULIAN WITCHES SABBATH ONE SHOT CVR B 5 COPY INCV LINSNER
- SANJULIAN WITCHES SABBATH ONE SHOT CVR C 10 COPY INCV SANJUL
LAST DETECTIVE ONE SHOT CVR A BORGES
OPUS COMICS
AUG231140
(W) Claudio Alvarez (A / CA) Geraldo Borges
In a near-future New Amazon, a deadly synthetic drug promises dreams fulfilled but delivers a painful death within five days. The Police commissioner, haunted by her sister's murder twenty years ago, enlists legendary detective Joe Santos, who has been living in seclusion. With an android companion, they dive into the heart of the investigation that shattered Santos' life. Can they uncover the truth and bring justice before time runs out? Prepare for a thrilling journey through the dark underbelly of "New Amazonia" where redemption, sacrifice, and unbreakable bonds collide.
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 7.99
- LAST DETECTIVE ONE SHOT CVR B 5 COPY BORGES UNBRANDED
CRADLE OF MALEDICTUS ATHENAEUM TP
OPUS COMICS
AUG231128
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ryan Christensen
In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts – this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy. Inspired by their albums and songs such as "Bathory Aria," "Cruelty and the Beast," "King in the Woods," and "Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa," this captivating journey delves into a vast universe of ageless vampires, mythical creatures, vengeful gods, and the enigmatic figure of Lilith. Within these hidden vaults, stories and poems come to life, penned by an all-star roster of comics talent and accompanied by lavish paintings. Step inside the walls of Cachtice Castle, where the Countess Elizabeth Bathory sheds virgin blood, and journey under the mesmerizing moon in the hymn to its beauty personified by the celestial huntress Diana. Amidst the echoes of anguish and ecstasy, discover tragic romances and delve deep into the darkly poetic and haunting world of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy.
In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
SRP: 24.99
CRADLE FILTH GHOST FOG ONE SHOT CVR A CASAS
OPUS COMICS
AUG231129
(W) Homero Rios (A) TBD (CA) Santi Casas
In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts – this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy. Inspired by their albums and songs such as "Bathory Aria," Cruelty and the Beast, "King in the Woods," and Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa, this captivating journey delves into a vast universe of ageless vampires, mythical creatures, vengeful gods, and the enigmatic figure of Lilith. Within these hidden vaults, stories and poems come to life, penned by an all-star roster of comics talent and accompanied by lavish paintings. Step inside the walls of Cachtice Castle, where the Countess Elizabeth Bathory sheds virgin blood, and journey under the mesmerizing moon in the hymn to its beauty personified by the celestial huntress Diana. Amidst the echoes of anguish and ecstasy, discover tragic romances and delve deep into the darkly poetic and haunting world of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy.
In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
SRP: 6.66
- CRADLE FILTH GHOST FOG ONE SHOT CVR B 5 COPY INCV
- CRADLE FILTH GHOST FOG ONE SHOT CVR C 10 COPY INCV
MONSTERS OF METAL TP
OPUS COMICS
AUG231132
(W) Jason Howden, Llexi Leon (A) Miguel Mora, Luis Guaranga (CA) Ryan Christensen
Monsters of Metal, written by director Jason Howden and Llexi Leon, takes iconic creatures on a riotous tour as a heavy metal band in this riotous sendup of life on tour! With a blend of mythical beings and electrifying music, this unique spectacle unleashes chaos and mayhem. Join the band as they confront the dreaded Krampus and rock the stage with unruly magic in this headbanging adventure.
In Shops: Oct 18, 2023
SRP: 16.66
HELLOWEEN SEEKERS SEVEN KEYS TP
OPUS COMICS
AUG231133
(W) Joe Harris (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Santi Casas
Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers Of The Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known.
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 16.66
GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #4 (OF 4) CVR A BALENT
OPUS COMICS
AUG231134
AUG231135 – GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #4 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY INCV BALENT U – 4.99
(W) Holly Interlandi (A) S. L. Gallant, Maria Keane (CA) Jim Balent
From the mind of the legendary Gene Simmons comes an action epic flavored with fetish fantasy! Dominique Stern always thought she knew exactly who she was. But then all hell broke loose, and doing a global investigation has unraveled everything she thought she knew. It's time for revenge. Which may or may not involve exploding veins. Based on a story by Gene Simmons with scripts by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and art by S L Gallant & Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero).
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 4.99
FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR A BELANGER
OPUS COMICS
AUG231136
AUG231137 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR B OEZGEN – 4.99
AUG231138 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR C 5 COPY INCV – 4.99
AUG231139 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #2 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INC – 4.99
(W) Andy Belanger (A) Tatto Caballero (CA) Andy Belanger
The legend of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer continues… in 2099! Sword and sorcery meet cybernetics and supercomputers!! Join Andy Belanger (Black Cross, Megadeth) and Tatto Caballero (The Incal, Megadeth) as they explore the next chapter in the saga of the cursed horned helmet, bestowed upon a new warrior in a dark, unforgiving future.
In Shops: Oct 18, 2023
SRP: 4.99
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!