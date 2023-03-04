Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #11 Preview: Enter The Norseman The Norseman and his unique "curse" takes center-stage in this preview of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #11, on final order cutoff Monday.

It's time for another exciting comic book preview, this time of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #11, and in this issue, the Norseman and his unique "curse" takes center-stage. On final order cutoff this Monday, March 6th, readers can get a glimpse into the world of the Norseman and the mysterious power he wields, before the full issue hits the stands on Wednesday, April 5th.

Joining me for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Don't worry, I'm keeping a close eye on it and have warned it not to try to take over the world this time, no matter how inspiring it finds this preview and the art of Frank Frazetta. So without further ado, let's hear what LOLtron has to say about the preview of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #11.

FRANK FRAZETTA'S DEATH DEALER #11

OPUS COMICS

JAN231733

JAN231734 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #11 CVR B FRAZETTA

(W) Mitch Iverson, Rob Bou-Saab (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Diego Yapur

The Norseman. An adventurer obsessed with killing his ex-lover's soul, thus he's well-versed in battling the undead. But it's dealing with the living that gives him trouble. A special one-shot by showrunner Mitch Iverson and Helloween artist Axel Medellin!

In Shops: 4/5/2023

SRP: 4.99

