Frank Miller And Todd McFarlane Collaborate On New Spawn Cover

Frank Miller collaborate on a new Spawn Universe cover, one with Todd McFarlane helping, one without...

Article Summary Frank Miller and Todd McFarlane reunite for two striking Spawn Universe variant covers this September.

Features Miller’s first Spawn cover in 25 years, plus a collaborative 1:25 incentive variant inked by McFarlane.

The Curse of Sherlee Johnson series creators laud the legendary comic artists’ support and involvement.

Issue #3 continues Sherlee’s journey as ancient dangers emerge and hidden truths come to light.

Frank Miller and Todd McFarlane collaborate on two covers for the upcoming Spawn Universe: The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3, out in September. One cover by Frank solo, coloured and another 1:25 cover inked and elaborated by McFarlane in black and white, adding a lot more Violator Clown…

"This September The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3 will deliver a landmark moment for the Spawn Universe and feature not one, but two jaw-dropping variant covers by comics legend Frank Miller, including a must-have collaboration with Spawn creator and Image Comics President Todd McFarlane himself. The issue will include Miller's latest variant as well as a rare joint edition with McFarlane the will mark their first time working together on cover art since 1994's Wizard Magazine #32—and their first cover collaboration ever set within the Spawn Universe!" "Miller's last artistic contribution to Spawn came in 2000 with his cover for Spawn #100. Now, 25 years later, he returns with a bold new variant cover, providing both pencils and inks, and finished with colors by Alex Sinclair. But the real collector's gem will be a 1:25 copy incentive black-and-white variant, featuring those same Miller pencils, re-inked by none other than McFarlane himself and creating a rare fusion of two of the most influential voices in modern comics."

"One of the great pleasures of being in the comic book industry is getting the chance to collaborate with friends of ours. That is always fun. And when that friend is also the insanely gifted Frank Miller, well, it just makes that fun multiply," said McFarlane. "Frank has made an historic mark on our industry and to be able to work with him once again after decades… I feel like a giddy kid again. And for those who haven't yet had the chance to read an issue of The Curse of Sherlee Johnson, I think you are missing a uniquely wicked comic book experience from Daniel and Jonathan… Todd and I got into comics for the exact same reason: the sheer joy of making them. Every once in a while, we get to do it together. We're like a couple of kids." "The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3 will also boast variant covers from the series' core creative team—artist Jonathan Glapion and writer/artist Daniel Henriques—whose vision and storytelling have shaped Sherlee's journey from the very first issue. Together with colorist FCO Plascencia and letterer AndWorld Design, they continue to drive the series forward, with Henriques delivering intense storytelling and Glapion's detailed linework and inking bringing the world to life. "Having Frank Miller do a cover for our book still feels unreal. Then to have Frank Miller and Todd McFarlane together on the same piece… that's something I never even dreamed could happen," said Henriques. "I've looked up to these gentlemen my whole life, and their support has been one of the highlights of my career. Whoever said, 'don't meet your heroes' has clearly never met Frank and Todd." Glapion echoed that sentiment: "I'm humbled and honored that Frank and Todd would take the time to come together to support our book by doing such a badass cover!" Curse Of Sherlee Johnson #3

by Daniel Henriques, Jonathan Glapion

Sherlee and the Stranger survive—but at a cost. The weight of what happened won't let go. A distant camp offers hope, but danger moves in the shadows. Something ancient awakens, and what falls from above may not be salvation. As Heaven arrives and Beliafon strikes, old truths rise—and the past won't stay buried…In this chapter, Sherlee and the Stranger make it through their latest trial, but not without consequences. The events they've endured continue to weigh heavily, even as a distant camp offers the possibility of safety. Meanwhile, something ancient begins to stir, and what falls from the sky may bring anything but peace. As Heaven arrives and Beliafon makes his move, long-buried truths come to light, and the past refuses to stay hidden.

The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, September 17, with a Final Order Cutoff deadline of Monday, August 25:

