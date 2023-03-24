Frank Miller Presents Svengoolie In June 2023 Solicits Frank Miller Presents a new Svengoolie comic by Rich Koz, Jim Roche, Chris Faulkner and drawn by Jill Thompson, Art Baltazar and Franco.

It says Frank Miller Presents but really, this is Dan DiDio Presents when it comes to a new Svengoolie comic book. Because he did the same at DC Comics. Svengoolie was the host of a horror and science fiction film slot, originally played by Jerry G. Bishop from 1970 before Rich Koz succeeded him in the role from 1979 on. A long-running local program in the Chicago area, in recent years, expanded nationally, airing Saturday nights on MeTV but nowhere else. The first and only time I've ever heard of him is when Dan DiDio would go on and on about him and when DC Comics Publisher got him a DC Comics four-part crossover story featuring Svengoolie with the various DC Comics superheroes in October 2019. And now a Frank Miller Presents title, alongside Pandora, Ancient Enemies and Ronin Book Two. Svengoolie will be written by Rich Koz, Jim Roche, Chris Faulkner and drawn by Jill Thompson, Art Baltazar and Franco.

SVENGOOLIE LOST IN TIME #1 (OF 2) CVR A JONES

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

APR231077

APR231078 – SVENGOOLIE LOST IN TIME #1 (OF 2) CVR B ROUX – 7.99

(W) Rich Koz, Jim Roche, Chris Faulkner (A) Jill Thompson, Art Baltazar, Franco (A / CA) Chris Jones

In this first of two specials, MeTV sensation Svengoolie appears in his first full length comic book feature, as the evil Svenbot goes to the past to undo Svengoolie's future. Learn the secrets behind Sven, and his crazy cast of friends, Boddy Sorrell, Tombstone and Kerwyn as told by the show's creators Rich (Svengoolie) Koz, Jim Roche and Chris Faulkner.

Buy this at your local store and remember, No Personal Checks!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 7.99

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #6 CVR A EMMA KUBERT

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

APR231079

APR231080 – FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #6 CVR B ANDY KUBERT – 3.99

(W) Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville (A / CA) Emma Kubert

In a stand-alone story, the great evil behind the dimensional invaders is revealed as Annabeth uncovers the dark family secrets of her grandmother's disappearance.

Special monster variant cover by Andy ("X-Men" / "Batman") Kubert

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ANCIENT ENEMIES THE GREATER GOOD #1 CVR A TEAM CVR

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

APR231081

APR231082 – ANCIENT ENEMIES THE GREATER GOOD #1 CVR B DEAD RACER GIRLS C – 3.99

(W) Dan DiDio (A) Jim Calafiore (CA) Danilo Beyrouth

Out of the pages ANCIENT ENEMIES, learn the origin of THE GREATER GOOD, as Morrigan strikes an uneasy pact with the leader of the Zaiyan Race pushing humanity closer to choosing sides in the alien struggle. Only a mystery from Morrigan's past can undue everything she's planned.

Written by ANCIENT ENEMIES series creator, Dan DiDio, Art by Jim "Suicide Squad" Calafiore and colors by HiFi.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #4 (OF 6) CVR A TAN (MR)

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

APR231083

(W) Frank Miller (A) Frank Miller, Daniel Henriques (A / CA) Philip Tan

Part 4 in a Six-Part series. "Virgo is goddess of Aquarius ….And so Aquarius is perfect. Aquarius is clean. Virgo must become goddess of planet earth … So the world be perfect… The world be clean….. And cleansed of festering life ." Quoted for Truth – Frank Miller

Special Bonus: Now included: Frank Miller's layouts for this issue!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 7.99

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #4 (OF 6) CVR B FRANK MILLER VA

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #4 (OF 6) 1:50 FRANK MILLER SGN