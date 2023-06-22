Posted in: Comics | Tagged: #CaptainMarvelChallenge, frank miller, marvel

Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1

Captain America #1, the new series launching from Joe Michael Straczynski and Jesus Saiz, comes with a Frank Miller variant cover.

Marvel Comics has released its solicitations for September 2023, including Captain America #1, the new series launching from Joe Michael Straczynski and Jesus Saiz. And, just as with Daredevil #1, they have persuaded a certain Frank Miller to create a variant cover. Miller's covers always create comment and controversy, so what will this cover to Captain America #1 elicit?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Dike Ruan

WHAT FUTURE AWAITS THE MAN OUT OF TIME?

Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost…

Esteemed creators J. Michael Straczynski (THOR, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) embark on an exhilarating new journey for CAPTAIN AMERICA!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Here are some other Frank Miller Captain America covers and images from Marvel Comics over the years…

Frank Miller is a comic book writer, penciller and inker, novelist, screenwriter, film director, and producer known for comics such as Daredevil, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One as well as his creator-owned titles Sin City and 300. He was inducted into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 2015. In recent years, his art style has become bolder and less nuanced, which some people like, some people don't and some people suggest he needs different colourists.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!