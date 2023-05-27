When Frank Miller Drew Judge Dredd And 2000AD Rejected It Twenty-three years ago, Frank Miller drew a cover for the tenth anniversary of the Judge Dredd Megazine. And it did not go well.

After all the fuss around the recent Wolverine cover by Frank Miller for Marvel Comics, out in August, I was reminded of another fuss. Twenty-three years ago, Frank Miller drew a cover for the tenth anniversary of the Judge Dredd Megazine. The cover was never used. From former 2000AD editor Dave Bishop's Vicious Imagery blog back in 2010 under the headline "Hmph. He saw you coming!"

The Judge Dredd Megazine celebrated its tenth anniversary in the year 2000. To mark the occasion, then editor Andy Diggle saved up his editorial pennies and commissioned US comics legend Frank Miller to do the birthday issue cover. Andy had moved on to editing 2000 AD when Miller's pic arrived and I was freelance editor of the Meg. By chance, Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner happened to be in the office when the artwork arrived. I opened the package up in John's presence – you can see his typically terse response above. After some back and forth via email, Miller withdrew permission for us to publish his work – but nor did we have to pay him. Some time later Miller put his original art up for auction, with all proceeds going to an extremely worthy cause, the Comic Book Legal Defence Fund. It sold for at least a thousand US dollars, so some good emerged from the whole episode. The original pops up eBay occasionally. Here it is, make of this what you will…

2000AD artist and art dealer Rufus Dayglo added his own take. "Frank Miller – Judge Dredd! This is the much maligned cover Frank drew for the tenth anniversary of the Judge Dredd Megazine back in the 90s. For a bit of ( procrastination… mumble) I added some basic colour, I only had a lo res jpg. I have always loved Frank's work."

As before, treat Frank Miller's art with an interesting colour take, and who knows how That Bastard will look under new lights…

