Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover for Detective Comics #1100

At Bleeding Cool, we are always happy to run a Frank Miller cover or three, a look at how he interprets or re-interprets characters, often in a way very different to his past stylings. And today, for Detective Comics #1100 by Tom Taylor, Greg Rucka, Mariko Tamaki and Dan Watters Art by Mikel Janin, Alvaro Martinex Bueno, Amancay Nahuelpan and Bill Sienkiewicz is out in August, with this card stock cover…

Previously Rob Liefeld said, "Frank Miller, Sixty-Eight years old, is still putting pen to paper and stirring the masses. He has illustrated my own creation, Deadpool, twice in the past year, two striking cover images, both thrilled me. They gave me goosebumps. It's electric seeing one of my favorite creators and one of my biggest influences produce modern, relevant work. It's modern because it's happening right now, it's relevant because you can't stop talking about it at this very minute… He's not moving backward; he's deliberately crafting this new style as he has been evolving over the past 3 decades. His younger self incorporated vast servings of Gil Kane figure work and Will Eisner storytelling, but those works stand on their own merits and his new work is defining its place in the artistic pantheon. It's far more underground than mainstream by design. Enjoy the work as it arrives. Appreciate it while it flows. And thank him for all the oxygen he gave us. Comics wouldn't be breathing without the air he provided."

DETECTIVE COMICS #1100 CVR C FRANK MILLER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frank Miller

AN EPIC, STAR-STUDDED, OVERSIZE CELEBRATION 1,100 ISSUES IN THE MAKING! Written by Tom Taylor, Greg Rucka, Mariko Tamaki and Dan Watters Art by Mikel Janin, Alvaro Martinex Bueno, Amancay Nahuelpan and Bill Sienkiewicz. In March 1937, a comic book was published that changed the world as we know it. Now, 1,099 issues later, some of comics' top talents have gathered to celebrate the comic that birthed a legend! Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin join forces once again to tell a heartfelt and action-packed story of Batman rescuing a young boy's best friend. Greg Rucka and Alvaro Martinez Bueno team up for a tale that asks the question: was Gotham better off before Batman? Mariko Tamaki reunites with Detective Comics collaborator Amancay Nahuelpan for a yarn that explores Bruce Wayne's world outside of the cowl and how his double life as Batman intersects with his alter ego's actions. Dan Watters and legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz bring us a story that illustrates just how similar Batman's motivations are to the criminals he has sworn to fight and how he fights against his own darkness. Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 8/20/2025

