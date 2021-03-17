More FCBD Details For Valiant, 2000AD, Red Room, Dungeon & RL Stine

Bleeding Cool scooped the world on the full list of FCBD (Free Comic Book Day) titles this morning. But for all the Silver-tier books, we only got the cover, title and publisher – not what was actually inside the comic books. Well, some more information has been dribbling out on social media since, here are the first few…

VALIANT UPRISING FCBD 2021 Featuring a cover by THE HARBINGER artist Robbi Rodriguez, the VALIANT UPRISING FCBD SPECIAL will be available only in comic book shops this August. The must-read issue is packed with content, including…

• A brand new X-O MANOWAR story from Harvey Award-winning writer Dennis Hopeless and breakout star Emilio Laiso. It's the perfect jumping-on point as Valiant's flagship hero prepares to "Upgrade the World" this Summer!

• A special advance preview of THE HARBINGER #1, an all-new series from co-writers Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly with superstar artist Robbi Rodriguez that promises to take Valiant's psiot rebel in a vivid new direction!

• Plus, find out how the world's greatest spy responds to being unmasked, hunted, and trapped in a first look at NINJAK #1, the pulse-pounding thrill ride from Ringo Award-winning writer Jeff Parker and legendary artist Javier Pulido.

• Finally, get a sneak peek from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Jon Davis-Hunt of what's to come in the terrifying pages of SHADOWMAN!

2000 AD Presents All Star Judge Dredd will be a full colour 32-page issue dedicated to stories from the universe of the iconic future lawman Judge Dredd, with big name creators and previews of this autumn's hottest graphic novels!

This issue will kick off with a bone-rattling all new stand-alone Dredd caper from superstar writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and artist Caspar Wijngaard (Star Wars)!

Plus, there will be teasers for the epic Fall 2021 graphic novels from Rebellion…

Witness the birth of the world of Judge Dredd in an incendiary preview of upcoming prequel graphic novel Dreadnoughts by Michael Carroll, with art by Watchmen's John Higgins.

And fan-favourite character Judge Hershey leaves Mega-City One and travels to the ends of the earth to dispense her own brand of justice in long-anticipated blockbuster spin-off, Hershey: Disease by Rob Williams (Suicide Squad) and Simon Fraser (Doctor Who).

BOOM! Studios today proudly announced the JUST BEYOND: MONSTROSITY 2021 FCBD SPECIAL, a free special issue from R.L. Stine, the award-winning, bestselling author of Goosebumps and Fear Street, artist Irene Flores (Heavy Vinyl), colorist Joana LaFuente, and letterer Mike Fiorentino, set in the world of the highly acclaimed middle grade horror series Just Beyond, soon to be a television show on Disney+.

JUST BEYOND: MONSTROSITY 2021 FCBD SPECIAL featuring a cover by Julian Totino Tedesco (Life of Captain Marvel), arrives in comic shops worldwide on Free Comic Book Day, August 14, 2021.

THERE'S NO BUSINESS LIKE HORROR BUSINESS! Ruthie and Ezra Dillon's dad and uncle just bought an old Hollywood movie studio. And while the family has plans for reviving it to make scary movies for a modern audience, the monsters hiding in the backlot have other ideas. Ruthie and Ezra are eager to star in their family's films, but they'll soon find themselves in a real horror show with Wolfenscreem, the Lagoonatics, and the Wasp-Keeper…who are all ready for their revival with a vengeance!

Ed Piskor writes "RED ROOM is going to be a @Freecomicbook Comic this year. 5 original stories unique to this issue and tie in with the rest of the comics. Juniper included! 33 pages of new comics that are going to cost you $0.00 Tell your store to order heavy."

The Red Room Free Comic Book Day issue will showcase the dark and twisted world of Red Room, where criminals livestream murders on the dark web for fun and profit. Fantagraphics will publish the debut issue of Red Room on May 19, 2021 with an oversized 64-page first issue, featuring a standard cover by Piskor, as well as orderable variant covers by Piskor, Street Angel artist Jim Rugg (who co-hosts the popular Cartoonist Kayfabe with Piskor) and superstar artist Peach Momoko. The Red Room Free Comic Book Day issue will be available nationwide on August 14, 2021.

NBM tweeted "This year, NBM will celebrate the 20th anniversary of #FCBD with the release of our @Freecomicbook

title, DUNGEON IS BACK! by Lewis Trondheim, Joann Sfar, and Boulet."

And Source Point Press tweeted "A new full length one-shot comic, #GLOOMHAVEN: A HOLE IN THE WALL, will be available at @Freecomicbook Day events in comic book shops, FREE, August 14th!!!"