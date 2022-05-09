Free Substack Comics Day – Grant Morrison, BKV, James Tynion & More

Today is Substack Pro Comics' first-ever "Free Substack Comics Day." Think of it as the "Cyber Monday" to Free Comic Book Day's Black Friday, as it were. With new comics from multiple creators on the platform, as well as comics that were previously only available to paid subscribers.
And we have a few pages from the Dragon serialisation from Saladin Ahmed and Dave Acosta below… will the free available comics spur subscriptions? That is probably the hope.
