Free Substack Comics Day – Grant Morrison, BKV, James Tynion & More
Today is Substack Pro Comics' first-ever "Free Substack Comics Day." Think of it as the "Cyber Monday" to Free Comic Book Day's Black Friday, as it were. With new comics from multiple creators on the platform, as well as comics that were previously only available to paid subscribers.
- The Scorpio Room by Tini Howard and Phillip Sevy: Tini and Phillip launch PHENOMENOCITY, a brand-new series, with a free-to-read chapter.
- 3 Worlds / 3 Moons by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, and Mike Huddleston: The trio share a special preview chapter of their ongoing series THE VALLARS, with art by Jason Howard. In addition, they're making all 10 previously published (Systems) short stories free to read for one day only.
- The Empire of the Tiny Onion by James Tynion IV: James debuts his new anthology series, TRUE WEIRD, with the story "Coney Island," featuring art by the legendary Klaus Janson.
- Xanaduum by Grant Morrison: Grant reveals a never-before-published story, "Going Home," written and drawn in 1982.
- Copper Bottle by Saladin Ahmed and Dave Acosta: Saladin and Dave begin serializing their Kickstarter hit book DRAGON, which is always free to read.
- Exploding Giraffe by Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon: A new chapter is released from SPECTATORS. This one is always free to read (and for mature spectators only).
- Everlasting Productions by Elsa Charretier and Tom King: Elsa and Tom make available the latest issue of their always-free new series, LOVE EVERLASTING.
- Glass Eye Studios by Khary Randolph and Joanne Starer: Khary and Joanne debut the first full issue of their always-free new series, SIRENS OF THE CITY.
- Tales From the Farm by Jeff Lemire: Jeff releases the first full issue of his Black Hammer series COLONEL WEIRD & LITTLE ANDROMEDA, written by Tate Brombal with art by Ray Fawkes.
- 1979 Semi-Finalist by Kelly Thompson: Kelly Thompson and Meredith McClaren's Black Cloak second issue.
- Stupid Fresh Mess by Skottie Young: Scottie shares a new story from the always-free UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND series, with art by Brett Parson.
- Dark Apocrypha by Rodney Barnes: Rodney debuts the next chapter of his new book, 20 DEGREES PAST RIGOR, with art by Maan House
And we have a few pages from the Dragon serialisation from Saladin Ahmed and Dave Acosta below… will the free available comics spur subscriptions? That is probably the hope.