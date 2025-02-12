Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Absolute DC

From Dark Knight To V For Vendetta With Absolute Batman #5 (Spoilers)

From Dark Knight To V For Vendetta with Absolute Batman #5 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #5 flips The Joker's money-burning scene from The Dark Knight.

Bruce Wayne faces a tempting offer from the Party Animals to stand down.

Tension escalates with violent confrontations and a nod to V For Vendetta.

Discover the ties between Black Mask and Mayor James Gordon in this thrilling issue.

As spoiled by Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder at Megacon over the weekend, Absolute Batman #5 features a reversal of the scene in the movie The Dark Knight, in which The Joker steals the money already being stolen from the mob-owned Gotham National Bank, before later burning it, much to the upset of those working with him.

Well, in this week's Absolute Batman, it looks like the situation is being reversed. At Megacon, which was held this weekend in Orlando, Florida, Scott Snyder was running spoilers at the DC Comics panel. He says, "In Issue 5, Bruce gets a deal from the Party Animals where they offered him money to stand down and still be Batman. It flashes back a lot to the funeral of Thomas Wayne.

"You see the Bat-Signal."

"He burns the money." And as for Scott Snyder saying "I'm so excited, just in time for Valentine's Day! It is full of red, although not love. A lot of blood. It is probably our most violent issue", well remember, we do have that Party Animal guy who Batman chopped the hand off. And he's back for more, it seems…

Some people need to be told twice. At least he is polite with it…

Though it's not just the Party Animals who get hurt…

Well if Absolute Batman won't take the deal, what about the rest of Gotham?

Forget The Dark Knight. Remember that scene from the end of the V For Vendetta film?

It looks like there may be many more Party Animals about to enter the scene. Absolute Batman #5 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WILL THE PARTY END HERE FOR ABSOLUTE BATMAN? With his friends lives at stake, will a broken, beaten, and ultimately defeated Bruce Wayne finally compromise and give up both himself and his morals to Black Mask? Or does he have something even BIGGER than himself to help? And what does this have to do with Mayor James Gordon and his relationship with a young Bruce Wayne? All this and more in the penultimate issue to the first arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Retail: $4.99 2/12/2025

