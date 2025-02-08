Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

How Does A Black Mask Catch An Absolute Batman #5 (Spoilers)

How does a Black Mask catch an Absolute Batman #5? Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta Spoilers for this Wednesday...

Article Summary Discover if Bruce Wayne will compromise his morals to Black Mask in Absolute Batman #5.

Absolute Batman #5, by Snyder and Dragotta, challenges the limits of Bruce's pragmatism.

Ahead of its release, explore a preview image of Absolute Batman facing ultimate defeat.

Will Bruce Wayne's past with Mayor James Gordon influence his current predicaments?

Absolute Superman #4 topped the Bestseller chart for last week. And this week, Absolute Batman #5 will no doubt do exactly the same as Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta take the Batman to the Black Mask, after agreeing to all manner of corruption and concession, pragmatic defeat rather than a chance at victory that could cost everything and seems impossible to achieve anyway. But is this a pragmatic Batman? Or an absolutist Absolute Batman? Wither one, this one page that comes to Bleeding Cool ahead of this Wednesday does reveal an Absolute Batman on the ropes. Or potentially, under them…

Maybe he's not playing ball after all… And here's the solicitation for Absolute Batman #5 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, out on Wednesday. The bestselling comic of the week… as long as you can get your copy. Scott Snyder says;

"I'm so excited, just in time for Valentine's Day! It is full of red, although not love. A lot of blood. It is probably our most violent issue. And I just wanted to say thank you, honestly, I just got the sales when I was talking to DC for the latest issue and we're over 140,000 copies on #5. And I just can't wrap my head around that. I can't. I never expected us to sell even really a fraction of that by the time we were at issue #5. But all I can tell you is the fact that Wonder Woman and Superman and the Absolute line are both over 100,000 at this point and still selling out. And it's just, it means the world to all of us involved. And we're just going to keep pushing to try and write you and draw you the best books on the stands. We're so thrilled."

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WILL THE PARTY END HERE FOR ABSOLUTE BATMAN? With his friends lives at stake, will a broken, beaten, and ultimately defeated Bruce Wayne finally compromise and give up both himself and his morals to Black Mask? Or does he have something even BIGGER than himself to help? And what does this have to do with Mayor James Gordon and his relationship with a young Bruce Wayne? All this and more in the penultimate issue to the first arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Retail: $4.99 2/12/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!