From London To Angoulême, The Biggest Comic Book Festival In The West

Three familiar British comic book creators, Chris Geary and Simon Lewis of Flesh And Blood and Skin And Bone graphic novels, and Joshua Spiller of Protean Masks, have headed from London to the Western world's biggest comic book festival being held this week, the Angoulême International Comics Festival, and arrived earlier this morning. They will be looking for other creators, comics, and publishers, maybe those who will be interested in publishing their own work further. Check out their stuff in the links above. Chris Geary tells me, "The three intrepid explorers have made it. I've attached some of the photos I took along the way. Will add a bit of what they're of. Not sure how many you'll find helpful, but here goes…" Thank you Chris! The journey has begun!

Chris Geary tells Bleeding Cool "The journey itself was pretty easy. Even with having to change twice. Strangely enough we could buy a ticket that included the first and third train, but then had to buy the transfer. The town itself is a lot bigger than I originally thought. We got there at five, and by the time we got sorted in our Air B'n'B (about 10 minutes drive from the town centre, it was dark. So couldn't really see much of the town by the time we made it back for food. (Which was nice – shocker!) Today is the first day of the con proper." Josh Spiller has a few shots of the town as well… of the comics and of the comic obelisk. As Chris says "I think every town should have a Comic Obelisk."

And even without Chris, Simon and Josh, this years may have a very British feel. Last year, Posy Simmonds was the first British creator to win The Grand Prix at Angoulême, the most prestigious comic book prize on the planet. And as a result, she has been named President of this year's show, with exhibitions of her work, and also creating the poster for this year's Angoulême.

Here's a map of the show, guys, hope you don't get lost!

And if you are at the show, feel free to send us your sights, sounds and revelations!

