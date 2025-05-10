Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: anime, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, Kazuki Sato, manga, Shigeru Sagazaki, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Webtoon, Yen Press

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: Manga is Now a Webtoon

Hit manga series From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is now available on WEBTOON, recformatted for vertical scrolling on phones

The series follows Beryl Gardenant, a humble dojo master forced to teach elite knights in his later years.

Part of Japan's "old guy with serious skills" subgenre, it appeals to older manga and anime fans.

English editions of the light novel and manga are out from Yen Press, with the anime streaming on Prime Video.

Hit manga series From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is now available on WEBTOON's English-language platform. Adapted from the light novel of the same name, the manga has been reformatted for WEBTOON's vertical scroll format and in full color. The story began as a light novel written by Shigeru Sagazaki and illustrated by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima before it was adapted into a manga with art by Kazuki Sato and an anime that debuted on Prime Video in April 2025. The From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman manga is published and distributed by Yen Press in the United States.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman follows middle-aged swordsman Beryl Gardenant, who has only ever accomplished one thing: running a humble sword-fighting dojo in the quiet countryside. But when he's paid a visit by his former pupil, Allucia, he discovers that she has become an elite commander — and she's not the only one of his students who's a renowned warrior. Forced by Allusia to become a special instructor to the strongest order of knights in the kingdom, Beryl must confront whether he's able to reach his full potential, even as an old man.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is currently a big hit in Japan as part of the "old guy with serious skills gets underestimated by the youths" subgenre that is a real demographic in Japan, since manga and anime cater literally to all ages, including readers older than their twenties or even thirties. Fantasy light novels and manga are usually power fantasies for their target audience, especially when it's male, so the main tenet of the "old guy with serious skills" story is about being older – it must be depressing to be considered over-the-hill and when a man hits his forties – and secretly being powerful and attracting a coterie of adoring young fans, especially the female kind.

The English translation of both the novel and manga of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman are now available from Yen Press. The anime series is streaming on Prime.

