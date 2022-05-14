From One Side Of Lake Como Comic Art Festival To The Other

That was the Lake Como that was. No cosplay. No TV and movie stars. No games or action figures. Just comic book artists and comic book art, in a place befitting of the beauty of that art, Lake Comic Comic Art Festival. I took a lot of photos from the event as well as a From One Side Of The Show To The Other video.

Just like that. And I took plenty of photos too, as well as last night's Opening Gala, and today's Art Auction, here's a look at the first day of Lake Como Comic Art Festival.

An entrance in every language expected to possibly attend the show…

The grounds of Villa Erba…

And the conference centre itself.

Has a bit of a San Diego flavour to it, and not just the weather.

Everyone gets to walk down the red carpet.

The nicest man in comics Mark Buckingham, with his agent Joseph who does all the nasty stuff. A big year for Mark,he is working on two long-awaited series, the return of Fables and Miracleman… so no pressure there, then.

The longest line of the show for Milo Manara…

…but his neighbour Frank Cho didn't do badly either.

Esad Ribic checks out the colours and printing in his new Eternals work, hot off the presses.

While Liam Sharp flexes over the detail and size of his original art.



Dave McKean got a crowd for his original art which may have been slightly underpriced.

As even I could afford the Wolves In The Wall illustration.

While Olivier Coipel's covers caused a storm online, apparently naked women are fine, but naked men? Nevertheless, it made for a rather hot exclusive cover for the new Blood Staines Teeth comic book from Image Comics.

At which point I think I'll shut up and let the rest of the photos just speak for themselves, I want to go and get dinner, I hope that's okay… it does look rather glorious and the smells are enticing me.