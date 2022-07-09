From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con Summer 2022 To The Other

Yesterday, at London Film And Comic Con Summer 2022, it was a quiet day. It was a school day, it was a work day, it was a post-pandemic show, there were a few people in through the doors, certainly enough for a decent show, but some panels were sparsely attended, and it was easy to flit from one thing to another. That was yesterday. Today London Film And Comic Con Summer 2022 sold out to maximum capacity in advance. When I arrived, late in the day, there was a two-hour line to get in the show, spilling out into the streets around. Doors even had to be closed for certain periods, as building works pushed punters into the main road, forcing security guards to try and control the crowd, to stop anything serious from happening. It may be a little easier to get in tomorrow. But this was Comic Con coming back in full force. No masking, no vaccination, the COVID-19 numbers may be up but the hospitalisation and deaths are down, we have a largely vaccinated population and the rest have had it. We're back, baby, and we're cosplaying cheek to cheek.

And so into the throng, we get a new From One Side Of The Show To The Other. I initially regretted not doing this yesterday as it would have been a lot easier to get around, but today really gives you the flavour of the show. Enjoy! And see you back at Hammersmith Olympia for the winter show! And it begins with special guest star sharing my table at the show, Torunn Grønbekk, of The Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor and The Punisher comic books.

