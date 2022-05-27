From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022 To The Other

We made it! The Elizabeth Line was swift and may have transformed the MCM London Comic Con experience forever, as folk cam journey to London's West End in less that twenty minutes, whcih is often longer than it takes to stand in a line at the Fox pub. And we got in with the rest of the Premium ticket holders before the full doors opened at noon to give you a look at the show from One Side Of The Show To The Other as is traitional aropund these parts.

The biggest line at MCM so far seems to be for Genshin Impact merchandise, so I will have to apologise to my youngest daughter for now being willing to line up that long. The big booths are back for artists alley, with space, backing side backing, tabled and cloths to hide one's knees. Gave the whole thing a bit of a cubicle feel, something ofen denied comic book artists these days since the revelation that the Marvel Bullpen was a fiction. No carpet to spare one's feet though, I am sure I will be hearing all about that later.

I just got out of an MCM panel with Christian Ward talking about Aquaman: Andromeda. I have heard very good things, and it is rather looking like they may be true. He had bquite the line at Forbidden nPlanet signing free Aquaman posters to promote the book. I also learned that Alison Sampson, favourite artist of Bleeding Cool, is to have her first project that she both wrote and drew, being published. More on that as I have it, as well as some disquiet from certain Marvel comic book creators about royalty issues. I have a lot to dig into this show it seems… now , how many people can I drag back to Soho with me on the Elizabath line at end of play today? It could potentially get quite messy…

From One Side Of MCM Comic Con 2022 To The Other on YouTube…

Getting here on TikTok…

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: london, mcm