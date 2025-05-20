Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fubar

FUBAR Season 2 Official Trailer: Luke's Ex Carries a HUGE Grudge

Check out the official trailer for Netflix and Nick Santora's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss-starring FUBAR Season 2.

Last month, we learned that the second season of Netflix and series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring comedy-action series FUBAR would be hitting streaming screens with its eight-episode return on June 12th. With the news came our best look so far at Carrie-Anne Moss' (The Matrix, The Acolyte) German spy Greta Nelso, who also just so happens to be Luke's (Schwarzenegger) ex. With that in mind, Netflix gave us a chance to see Schwarzenegger, Moss, and the rest of the crew in action with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above), as well as a new set of images that we've added to our updated gallery below:

After his last mission saw him saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) — Luke's back to battle against new adversaries, one of whom is an old flame who threatens to destroy the world … if she doesn't destroy his life first. Here's a look at the updated official Season 2 image gallery:

"In life, when you're in a tough situation, the only way out is through — but luckily, our team is able to go through it together. Whether the characters are blood relations, like Luke and Emma, or colleagues, like Aldon (Travis Van Winkle), Roo (Fortune Feimster), Barry (Milan Carter), and Dr. Pfeffer (Scott Thompson), or former spouses/fiancées, like Tally (Fabiana Udenio), Donnie (Andy Buckley), and Carter (Jay Baruchel), or total weirdos, like The Great Dane (Adam Pally) and Norm (Tom Arnold) — they are family, and they know the only way they are going to survive is as a family working together. And they're going to have to do so if they don't want the world to end as we know it!" Santora shared regarding the dynamics this season.

Along with Schwarzenegger and Moss, the streaming series also stars Monica Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Milan Carter, Aparna Brielle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, and Enrico Colantoni. Created by series showrunner and executive producer Santora, Netflix's FUBAR is also executive-produced by Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, and Amy Pocha. In addition, Seth Cohen executive-produces alongside Skydance Television's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!