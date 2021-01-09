A Very Nice Fugitoid #1 Form The Mirage Days Is On Auction At Heritage

Fugitoid #1 is one of those books that people need to keep an eye on. As TMNT back issues from the MIrage days continue to burn up the aftermarket, other Eastman and Laird works are starting to see their prices start to creep up. This includes this CGC 9.4 copy of Fugitoid #1, which has a book value of $35 and is already taking bids over $100 right now over at Heritage Auctions. Only 24 copies at this grading level are in the CGC census right now, with 54 copies at a higher grade, so this is one of the 100 nicest copies on record. And it is a really fun read as well. You can check out the copy on auction down below.

Nowhere To Go But Up For Fugitoid

This was the only Fugitoid issue they made back then and the first Mirage comic to feature an all-color cover. Of course, Eastman and Laird did everything on the book, from the writing and art to the lettering itself. It is a fantastic piece of science fiction, and the back mater features some pretty cool house ads for their other creation, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This one has always had a special place in my comics collecting heart, as it was one of the first I remember buying for myself with my own money as a little kid.

There is only one day left to bid on this comic, and I will be very interested to see what it ends at. Go here and place a bid over at Heritage Auctions, and while you are there, check out some of the other keys and such they have taking bids for the next 24 hours. There are some really good deals on there, both raw and graded, including some jaw-dropping bargains on some big books.