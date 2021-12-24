Full Free Comic Book Day FCBD Listings For 7th May 2022

In order to qualify for Free Comic Book Day 2022 status, retailers have to order at least twenty copies of each of the following twelve Gold Free Comic Book Day titles for 24 to 32 cents each, and then give them away. That means the minimum Free Comic Book Day investment from a store has to be around $65, but many stores spend thousands or tens of thousands. Here is a look at all the Silver and Gold title details now released, as well as the Boba Fett and Mandalorian merch items available in stores for that day as well.

FCBD 2022 BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #0

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN220001

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Tim Seeley (CA) Jamal Igle

A new dawn of Archie is upon us! Archie Andrews has forever been known as an everyman. He's your average teenager, and that's what makes him so well-liked. But it doesn't take a super-scientist, super-hero, or super-spy to see that Archie is anything BUT average! Welcome to the weird, wonderful world of Archie, where anything and everything can happen to a red-headed, freckle-faced teen in a sleepy little town. This title serves as a special sneak peek at what's to come from Archie Comics' new series of anthology titles as well as some best-of moments from recently released titles. Get in on the ground floor of a new era of Archie with this special issue zero title.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 PRIMOS #1 (OF 4) (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

JAN220002

(W) Al Madrigal (A) Carlo Barberi, Brian Reber (CA) Dave Johnson

The ultimate Latinx heroes for the 21st Century are here! Centuries ago, two Mayan brothers constructed a spacecraft that sent them hurtling into outer space. Returned to Earth only to find their culture and civilization destroyed, one of the brothers vows revenge and seeks to decimate the planet with intergalactic technology gathered on his travels. To prevent this, his sibling creates a contingency plan that activates the world's protectors – three descendants of their own family who have been granted great power. Now, the fate of the universe lies in the hands of three cousins scattered throughout Central and North America who have never even met.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220003

(W) Various, Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi (A/CA) Various

What better way to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than with a high school yearbook!

This Free Comic Book Day special, in actual yearbook format, is a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades.

Celebrate the Chosen One(s), the Scoobies, and your faves through yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments from an array of artists and writers.

Plus you won't want to miss a special look at the future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 STRANGER THINGS RESIDENT ALIEN

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

JAN220004

(W) Michael Moreci, Peter Hogan (A) Pius Bak, Steve Parkhouse (CA) Diego Galindo

Celebrating the weird and wonderful, we present stories both strange and alien! In Stranger Things, Eleven, Will and Jonathan go to a drive-in theater for a double creature feature, but the local festivities and scary costumes bring back haunting memories. In Resident Alien, Dr. Harry and nurse Asta help an elderly patient in the sleepy, small town of Patience investigate a ghostly presence in her house!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 DAV PILKEY SAMPLER FEATURING DOG MAN

GRAPHIX

JAN220005

(W) Dav Pilkey (A/CA) Dav Pilkey

Laugh out loud with this supa fun Dav Pilkey sampler! This Free Comic Book Day exclusive includes fan-favorite moments from the worldwide bestselling Dog Man, Cat Kid Comic Club, and Captain Underpants series.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLE

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220006

(W) Tom Waltz (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

The Ninja Turtles have broken out of the locked-down neighborhood of Manhattan known as Mutant Town – but which Ninja Turtles? As all new mutants terrorize NYC, enemies and allies of the TMNT alike prepare for a confrontation greater than any that has come before: the Rat King's diabolical Armageddon Game! The TMNT event of 2022 starts here from Tom Waltz, Sophie Campbell, Ronda Pattison, and Kevin Eastman!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

JAN220007

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino

A troubled writer books a secluded cabin on a serene lake in an attempt to get away from his struggling marriage and his impending deadlines. But what he can't know when he arrives is that he is already in the cabin. In fact he may have always been there.

Face-to-face with his own demons, the writer discovers the first terrifying pieces of The Bone Orchard Mythos a sprawling new horror interconnected universe from the Eisner Award winning team behind Gideon Falls and Primordial, Andrea Sorrentino and Jeff Lemire!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 WANDANCE & BLACKGUARD SAMPLER

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN220008

(W) Coffee, Ryo Hanada (A) Coffee, Ryo Hanada

Exclusive previews of two new Kodansha manga. With thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, Wandance is a new, inspirational coming-of-age manga for fans of Blue Period and Your Lie in April. Blackguard is a dark, post-apocalyptic fantasy from the creator of Devils' Line, Ryo Hanada.

Reprint/ Preview Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220009

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V. (A) Bryan Hitch

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will offer fans their first glimpse at Spider-Man's new era and check in on the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on Venom!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 DOCTOR WHO #1

TITAN COMICS

JAN220010

Exclusive lead-in to an epic new Doctor Who story arc, launching May 2022!

An epic adventure with the traveling Time Lord, this issue serves as a lead-in to the explosive new story arc that reveals the very early years of the Doctor. Past, present, and future all collide in a Doctor Who tale that's out of this universe!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 KAIJU NO 8 & SAKAMOTO DAYS

VIZ LLC

JAN220011

(W) Naoya Matsumoto, Yuto Suzuki (A) Naoya Matsumoto, Yuto Suzuki

Kaiju No. 8: Kafka wants to clean up kaiju, but not literally! Will a sudden metamorphosis stand in the way of his dream?

With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!

Sakamoto Days: Kill some time with former hit man Taro Sakamoto!

Taro Sakamoto was once a legendary hit man considered the greatest of all time. Bad guys feared him! Assassins revered him! But then one day he quit, got married, and had a baby. He's now living the quiet life as the owner of a neighborhood store, but how long can Sakamoto enjoy his days of retirement before his past catches up to him?!

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 TRESE (MR)

ABLAZE

JAN220012

(W) Budjette Tan (A/CA) Kajo Baldisimo

The award-winning Filipino comic, now hit Netflix anime series! Foul play. Magic spells. Supernatural criminals. When the case takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese. The Trese 2022 FCBD comic features a preview of the forthcoming Trese Volume 4: Last Seen After Midnight, along with bonus material on the comic, including some of Alexandra's journal entries chronicling her creature encounters and more. It also includes a sneak peek at The Art of Trese Anime, featuring art, sketches, photos, interviews and more on the making of the hit Netflix anime series.

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 BUNNY MASK TALES

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN220013

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Roberta Ingranata (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Two chilling, brand-new Bunny Mask tales! The Snitch has been defeated and a truce has been struck with the mysterious creature known as Bunny Mask, so a hopeful Tyler Severin returns to life as normal, only to learn he's still just a toy in the uncanny games she plays. Meanwhile, a criminally nosy neighbor deals with the consequences of seeing more than he'd thought possible, and far, far too much.

BUNNY MASK creators Paul Tobin, Andrea Mutti and Taylor Esposito return along with artist Roberta Ingranata to further the compelling legend of the strange force of nature fans love to fear.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 THREE STOOGES CELEBRATION #1

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

JAN220014

(W) S.A. Check, Jordan Gershowitz, James Kuhoric (A) Jorge Pacheco, Diego Tapie, Various (A/CA) Adrian Ropp

The Three Stooges have been entertaining families for almost a hundred years! Their timeless brand of silly slapstick comedy transcends the ages and appeals to kids from 5 to 100! This special Free Comic Book Day celebration introduces the wacky world of The Stooges to comic book readers new and old. Take a trip (literally) through the many incarnations of The Three Stooges – Larry, Curly, Shemp, Curly Joe, and even some cartoon capers from those clunky champions, the Robonic Stooges! These wonderful stories will make you laugh out loud and share the love of laughter with family and friends. Let Free Comic Book Day introduce you to the funniest comics of 2022 right here!

Reprint Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 KULT CABLE #1 FEAT JACK BLACK (MR)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JAN220015

Featuring a guest appearance from the man, the myth, the legend – Jack Black!

Kult Cable is a series of comedic sketches created by Jean Lebrun, AKA 1/2 of hip-hop group Ho99o9. All characters are fictional, all scenarios are satire. It is based on modern life, which is intrinsically offensive. Guest stars abound as this issue brings in the legend himself, Jack Black!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 HOLLOW #1 SPECIAL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220016

(W) Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White (A) Berenice Nelle (CA) Naomi Franquiz

It's Sleepy Hollow meets queer romance from the co-creator of Lumberjanes!

Izzy Crane is new to Sleepy Hollow, and already sick of the town's hokey obsession with Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

She has no time for superstition with a new school, a new home, and a new crush on Vicky Van Tassel, AKA the town's teen royalty, descended from one of the families featured in the famous old story.

When it turns out that the Headless Horseman might be more than just a story though, it's up to Izzy, Vicky, and class clown Oscar to uncover a sinister, centuries old plot… and they've only got 'til Halloween to put a stop to it!

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LEGEND OF KORRA

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

JAN220017

(W) Meredith McClaren (A) Meredith McClaren (A/CA) Kicking Shoes

Both your favorite avatars return in two all-new stories from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra! Dive into the fun for Free Comic Book Day, and expect excitement, familiar faces, and a hefty helping of shenanigans!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 RED SONJA MARVEL FEATURE STORIES

DYNAMITE

JAN220018

(W) Bruce Jones (A/CA) Frank Thorne

Red Sonja comes to a town that is being attacked by a Gorgon, who is turning the townspeople to stone.

Reprint Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 TEX IN LAND OF THE SEMINOLES

EPICENTER COMICS

JAN220019

(W) Michele Rubini (A) Michele Rubini (CA) Massimo Carnevale

An unexpected turn of events puts Tex in command of the Army scouts. Faced with the bloodthirsty behavior of his companions, Tex can only show his true nature and oppose the massacre of the Seminole women and children. Heroic fighter of the day turns into a hunted deserter!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 DISNEY MASTERS DONALD DUCK & CO SPECIAL

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JAN220020

(W) William Van Horn, Joe Torcivia, Dick Kinney, Bas Heymans, Pasqua Heymans (A) William Van Horn, Giorgio Cavazzano, Al Hubbard, Bas Heymans

A star bunch of Disney Masters bring us wild Disney adventures from around the world! In "Snore Losers," Uncle Scrooge has nightmares of giving Donald Duck a million bucks-and then dreamologist J. Slumberbunk Swoonsnooze insists Scrooge must do it for real! Next, in "Here Today, Gone Apollo," that mighty Mouseton madcap Super Goof faces evil Emil Eagle and Dangerous Dan McBoo in a booby-trapped castle… and in "Fall Guy," Cousin Fethry longs to ride over Niagara Falls in a barrel, but only Donald repeatedly takes the plunge!

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING

GEMSTONE PUBLISHING

JAN220021

(W) J. C. Vaughn (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Daniel Krall (CA) Ron Frenz, Sal Buscema

In this phenomenal time for comic book movies and TV shows, the team that brings you The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide offers a fantastic introduction (or re-introduction) to the true source material for those epics, the world of comic book collecting! Comic book pricing, grading, and the inspiration that comes from comics are all spotlighted in this 48-page Free Comic Book Day special! Exclusive original material.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 REALM OF BLUE MIST REMA CHRONICLES

GRAPHIX

JAN220022

(W) Amy Kim Kibuishi (A/CA) Amy Kim Kibuishi

Tabby Simon is determined to learn what happened to her father, who was found dead after researching a tree that leaks a mysterious mist in her neighborhood. She is unexpectedly led to Rema, a distant world of magic and beauty that is periodically invaded by a nearby planet desperate for resources. While Tabby searches for the truth surrounding her father's death, she meets a handsome blue-haired boy named Philip. He has his own dangerous secrets, but has promised to help Tabby get home. As she learns more about this strange world, Tabby discovers that she is destined for something far greater than she ever could have imagined.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 INCAL UNIVERSE

HUMANOIDS INC

JAN220023

(W) Brandon Thomas, Dan Waters, Mark Russell (A/CA) Pete Woods, Jon Davis-Hunt, Yanick Paquette

Jodorowsky and Moebius's The Incal was a shot across the bow of graphic storytelling, an epic explosion of staggering art, mind-blowing worldbuilding, and ambitious plotting that combined to make one of the most influential comics of all time. Now, 42 years after its initial publication–and with a major movie adaptation in the works from filmmaker Taika Waititi–the Incal-verse expands with three extraordinary new series: Kill Wolfhead, by Brandon Peterson and Pete Woods; Dying Star, by Dan Waters and Jon Davis-Hunt; and Psychoverse, by Mark Russell and Yanick Paquette. Get your first look here!

Preview Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220024

(W) Ian Flynn (A/CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

Sonic's racing into a brand-new adventure with his best buds (and co-stars of the hit new movie) Tails and Knuckles by his side! But Sonic's not the only super-speedster in town . . . Get caught up with everything you need to know about Sonic's evil counterpart Surge before she and Sonic go head-to-head in the epic issue #50, a story years in the making!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 CLEMENTINE #1

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

JAN220025

(W) Tillie Walden, Irma Kniivila, Tri Vuong, Mairghread Scott (A) Irma Kniivila, Tri Vuong, Pablo Tunica (A/CA) Tillie Walden

The next big thing from Robert Kirkman's THE WALKING DEAD is here! Get the complete first chapter of Clementine Book One, by award-winning author Tillie Walden (On A Sunbeam, Spinning)!

Plus, an extended look at Everyday Hero Machine Boy (by Irma Kniivila and Tri Vuong) and Sea Serpent's Heir (by Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica), the next can't miss OGNs from SKYBOUND COMET, our all-new imprint for Young Adult and Middle Grade readers!

Features an all-new FCBD exclusive cover by Tillie Walden.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 EQUILIBRIUM

LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE

JAN220026

One world under Claw! The world has survived threats from space and the advent of heroes but nothing like this! After the Claw successfully manipulated some of the most influential people to unwittingly shape earth in the Claw's vision, who will be left to oppose evil and save the future of humankind?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 NOTTINGHAM SPECIAL (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN220027

(W) David Hazan (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

A very Merry Christmas. All eyes are on Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, when his predecessor is murdered in cold blood. It's business as usual for Ev, with Hood and the Merry Men pulling the strings and a terrible choice to make as the lives of Alan Dale's wife and son hang in the balance. This special issue of Nottingham takes place in between volumes 1 and 2 of the smash hit series.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 MARVELS VOICES #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220028

(W) Donny Cates, Jason Aaron (A) Ryan Ottley, Iban Coello

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include new and popular Marvel's Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 MARVEL SILVER TBA

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220029

Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.

In Shops: N/A

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN220030

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee (CA) Matthew Wilson

Rainbow has been searching for her sister, Jonna, for a year. The last time she saw Jonna was also the first time she saw one of the monsters that now roam the planet. They're big, ugly, and dangerous creatures driving humanity to the brink of extinction. Though there isn't much hope for survival out in the wild, Rainbow knows that her sister is out there somewhere-and she'll do anything to find her.

Don't miss this special FCBD reprint of the opening chapter in your new favorite all-original, action-packed series co-written and drawn by Eisner Award-winner Chris Samnee! Chris is joined for his very first fully creator-owned book by co-writer Laura Samnee and frequent coloring collaborator Matthew Wilson! Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters is the all-ages adventure of a lifetime!

Reprint Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 FUZZY BASEBALL TRIPLE PLAY

PAPERCUTZ

JAN220031

(W) John Steven Gurney (A/CA) John Steven Gurney

Batter up with the greatest hits of the Fernwood Valley Fuzzies! Join beloved children's book illustrator John Steven Gurney and rookie to the Fernwood Valley Fuzzies, Blossom Honey Possum, as they recount their greatest baseball adventures against their strangest rivals. It's got animals, it's got ninja, it's got robots, all competing in America's favorite pastime! Plus, exclusive extra-inning content behind-the-scenes of the beloved series! You'll hit a home run with this great collection of hilarious baseball stories from the ever-relatable underdogs the Fernwood Valley Fuzzies. All from the acclaimed illustrator of A to Z Mysteries, Dinosaur Train, and The Bailey School Kids, John Steven Gurney.

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 NEVERLANDERS PREVIEW

PENGUIN YOUNG READERS

JAN220032

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Jon Sommariva

Neverland is not the place you remember. It's a warzone under siege by a ruthless new pirate. The Lost Boys have nearly all been killed. Peter Pan has vanished. And Tinkerbell's fairy army can barely hold things together. So it's up to a new group of runaways to set this story right – but it'll take more than just happy thoughts.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 MAX MEOW CAT ON STREET COMICS SPECTACULAR

RANDOM HOUSE CHILDRENS BOOKS

JAN220033

(W) John Gallagher (A/CA) John Gallagher

Max Meow is a podcasting cat who becomes the Cat Crusader! He and his scientist friend Mindy (Science Kitty) battle to keep the city of Kittyopolis safe from evil robots, giant penguins, alien invaders-and more! Now the Cat Crusader is in the hot seat when he is interviewed by the one and only Max Meow – but isn't he Max Meow? Can Science Kitty uncover the imposter Max, without giving away the Cat Crusader's identity? Plus, activities!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 BEST OF 2000 AD ISSUE ZERO

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN220034

(W) Al Ewing, John Wagner, Pat Mills, Chris Burnham (A) Vv Glass, Mick McMahon, Kevin O'Neill, Chris Burnham (CA) Ian McQue

The Wait is over! The ultimate 2000 AD mix-tape has finally arrived! Best of 2000 AD is back – longer page-counts, more thrill-power – the essential gateway to the 'Galaxy's Greatest Comic'. In this BRAND-NEW Issue Zero primer for the highly anticipated quarterly graphic novels series: A-listers Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk, We Only Find Them When They're Dead) and V.V. Glass (The Last Witch, Assassin's Creed) team up for a brand-new and exclusive Judge Dredd adventure! Plus, Nemesis The Warlock by Pat Mills and Kevin O'Neill (Marshall Law), Superbean by John Wagner (History of Violence) and Mick McMahon (Boba Fett), and a Future Shock at the ends of the earth from Batman Inc. and Die! Die! Die artist Chris Burnham! Featuring a cover by Star Wars concept art artist Ian McQue!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 CARRIERS-BEORN-DRAGON WHISPERER

RED 5 COMICS

JAN220035

(W) Ben Ferrari, Jay Huwer, Alex Deluca, Ben Bender (A/CA) Elias Martins, Glen Fernandez, Ben Bender

Look up in the sky! Together the Carriers protect the world from hidden threats and prove they are more than just ordinary pigeons. Dragon Whisperer 2 features the origin of the dragon Obsidian, from hatchling to mighty beast and leader of amazing creatures! Finally Beorn features an adventure about a little Viking and his quest to become a legend!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 ELECTRIC BLACK CHILDREN OF CAINE #0

SCOUT COMICS

JAN220036

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke, Rich Woodall

Julius Black and other extraordinary individuals identifying themselves as the Children of Caine traverse time and space inside an eerie emporium. Hunted for centuries to near-extinction, their mission is to collect mystical objects and provide a safe harbor for the last of their kind. The store's original owner, Erebus, has returned with a relic that could change the fortunes of these outcasts. Father Tomaso, the leader of White Lodge, sets a plan in motion to overthrow these Children of Caine and wipe magic from existence. The lines between good and evil, light and dark, are blurred in the continuing story of The Electric Black.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE HUNDRED YEAR CURSE

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN220037

(W) Joshua Werner (A/CA) Damien Torres

As the Winchester Mystery House celebrates its centennial, a young woman on a tour of the amazing mansion find herself thrust into a supernatural experience that puts her in direct communication with the mansion itself, where she will learn the secret of the Hundred Year Curse. In this stand-alone one-shot comic, writer Joshua Werner and artist Damien Torres build upon The Winchester Mystery House comic book series based on the legendary mansion and inspired by true events.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 IT WONT ALWAYS BE LIKE THIS SAMPLER (MR)

TEN SPEED PRESS

JAN220038

(W) Malaka Gharib (A/CA) Malaka Gharib

An intimate graphic memoir about an American girl growing up with her father's new Egyptian family, forging unexpected bonds and navigating adolescence in an unfamiliar country-from the award-winning author of I Was Their American Dream.

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 10 TON PRESS PRESENTS 10 TON TALES

10 TON PRESS

JAN220039

(W) John Hageman, Mel Smith, Stef Jackson (A) German, Puis (CA) Manuel Martinez (A/CA) John Hageman

First up is the modern-day Gumby and Pokey featuring "Charlie and Humphrey"! The duo are crazy busy at the Bits and Pieces thrift shop. Needing to hire some help immediately – enter Gonzo the service clown! Will things ever be the same for retail service! Next up. What is the world has been ruled by a genie that had been let free from his bottle? Find out as a young man and his friends go on a journey to seal the Genie back into its bottle and restore the world back to normal. Last up. Before there was the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl was the drummer in the worlds biggest band. After Kurt Cobain committed suicide, it left a void in his life. Slowly getting his footing again Grohl sets out to form his own future super group. This Rock and Roll Biographies is an all new story that ties into the upcoming "Foo Fighters" issue.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 BLOODBOURNE #1 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN220040

Exclusive lead-in to an epic new series, launching May 2022! Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of night, families and faith will be tested… Based on the critically-acclaimed Bloodbourne video game!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 THE GUARDIAN OF FUKUSHIMA

TOKYOPOP

JAN220041

March 11th, 2011: a massive earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a devastating tsunami which, in turn, destroyed the three core reactors of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. This tragedy cost almost 20,000 lives and devastated countless more, including Naoto Matsumura, a farmer ordered to evacuate from the deadly radiation zone. Unwilling to abandon his beloved animals, Matsumura chose to return home to his farm, and to fight for the beauty of life. This powerful graphic novel from France intertwines Matsumura's story of human resilience and compassion with the compelling mythology of Japanese folk tales.

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 STREET FIGHTER MASTERS BLANKA #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

JAN220042

(W) Matt Moylan (A/CA) Genzoman

It's time to go green with Blanka, the Brazilian berserker beastman! This electrically-charged icon of Street Fighter tears through the jungles of the Amazon in his first solo comic adventure!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 YEAR OF VALIANT 2022 FCBD SP

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JAN220043

(W) Jeff Parker, Steve Foxe, Deniz Camp (A) Mike Norton, Jon Davis-Hunt, Marcio Fiorito (CA) Dexter Soy

Explore the Valiant Universe on Free Comic Book Day 2022! Featuring original BLOODSHOT, ARCHER & ARMSTRONG, and NINJAK stories, this issue is a must-read for Valiant fans and the perfect intro for new readers. Plus: Exclusive first looks at the future of X-O MANOWAR, SHADOWMAN, and more!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 BARBARIC #1

VAULT PRODUCTIONS

JAN220044

Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches. Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! Messing with you. It's just… Barbaric.

Reprint Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 POKEMON JOURNEYS POKEMON ADVENTURES XY

VIZ LLC

JAN220045

(W) Machito Gomi, Satoshi Yamamoto (A) Machito Gomi, Satoshi Yamamoto

Pokémon Journeys: Ash is back in awesome adventures that take place across multiple regions of the best-selling Pokémon video games!

When Ash and Pikachu hitch a ride aboard the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, they discover another kid is also on board! Meet Goh, who wants to catch every Pokémon ever-including Mew! Can Ash and Goh make their lofty dreams come true?

Pokémon Adventures: XY: Awesome Pokémon adventures inspired by the best-selling Pokémon X and Y video games!

X was a Pokémon Trainer child prodigy. He hated being in the spotlight, so he took to hiding in his room and avoiding everyone-including his best friend Y. But now a surprise attack has brought X out of hiding!

Reprint Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 ENEMIES BY SVETLANA CHMAKOVA

YEN PRESS

JAN220046

(W) Svetlana Chmakova (A/CA) Svetlana Chmakova

Felicity's sure she's going to do something big. Exactly what is still a mystery, but she'll figure it out. Her sister, Letty, teases Felicity that she never finishes stuff, but that's just because Letty is so perfect. Still, life is good with plenty of friends — drawing with the art club and playing games with her buddies keep her busy. But when she decides to join a contest to show Letty that she CAN get things done, Felicity begins to wonder if friends becoming enemies is easier that she thought. Are they really enemies, though…? What does it even mean to be enemies? And…who is it that she needs the most on her side…?

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: PI

FCBD 2022 SW BOBA FETT NOWHERE TO HIDE L3D 1/2 SCALE BUST (C

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

JAN220047

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Just when you thought he couldn't get any cooler, Boba Fett is Back in Black! For his comic book event, Nowhere to Hide, the Fett dons all-black armor, and the result is quite possibly the coolest thing anyone has ever seen. This scale, approximately 10-inch bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna! Limit one per account.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $199.00

FCBD 2022 SW THE MANDALORIAN MOFF GIDEON 1/6 SCALE BUST

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

JAN220048

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! A Free Comic Book Day 2022 Exclusive! One of the best things to come out of The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+ is a great new villain to hate – Moff Gideon! Wielding the fabled Darksaber, this 1/6-scale mini-bust of the Imperial Remnant commander, measuring approximately 6-inches tall, features detailed sculpting and paint applications to recreate actor Giancarlo Esposito. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $120.00