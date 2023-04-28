Full Line-Up & Previews For DC Pride 2023 #1 Led By Grant Morrison This year’s oversize DC Pride is headlined by Grant Morrison returning to Multiversity, with a cosmic love story illustrated by Hayden Sherman.

Phil Jimenez, DC Pride 2023: "I hope this anthology feels like an invitation to all — to experience life the way queer folk do. We want everyone to celebrate joy, to elevate beauty, to embrace frivolity. We want everyone to love who they want to love, to believe in justice for all, and fight like hell for it. We want everyone to be a hero, and to celebrate the good and the wonder of people different than themselves. We want everyone to look at the world a little sideways, a little bent, a little askew, which can be transcendent if you let it." —

DC Pride is back with DC Pride 2023, an all-new 104-page anthology to be published on the 30th of May by DC Comics and going to FOC now. Below is the full list of contents in DC Pride 2023, which also includes an introduction by Phil Jimenez, sampled above; a preview of the upcoming Bad Dream graphic novel starring Dreamer (written by Nicole Maines and drawn by Rye Hickman); pinups by artists Angel Solorzano, Noah Dao, Babs Tarr, Maria Llovet, Brandt & Stein, Claire Roe with Triona Farrell, Travis Moore with Tamra Bonvillain; a tribute to the late trans comic book writer Rachel Pollack from Neil Gaiman, Tom Peyer, Jadzia Axelrod, and more.

This year's oversize one-shot special is headlined by Grant Morrison returning to Multiversity, with a cosmic love story illustrated by Hayden Sherman. In a story from Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time… but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash! Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones helm a tale of Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learning that there's nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend—after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. A.L. Kaplan writes and illustrates Circuit Breaker's struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension! Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine unleashes a fetch on him, courtesy of writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Skylar Patridge. All this and much more, including Spirit World star Xanthe Zhou meeting Batwoman in a story by Jeremy Holt and Andrew Drilon!

With over 100 pages of original stories and content, here's a sneak peek into what a few of the teams will be delivering:

Plus, here's an early look at the DC Pride 2023 1:50 variant cover by Jen Bartel—a reimagined version of her open-to-order foil variant cover, featuring Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Other DC Comics Pride covers include a wraparound open-to-order variant by Teen Titans: Robin artist Gabriel Piccolo making a rare appearance outside of DC's young adult graphic novel line, which will also be offered as a 1:25 spot gloss variant cover.