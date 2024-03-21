Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: June 2024, scarlet witch, Solicits, ultimates, uncle scrooge, Venomverse

Full Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits & Solicitations

Marvel has released its June 2024 solicits with Ultimates #1, Venomverse Reborn, Scarlet Witch #1, Uncanny X-Men #700 and Uncle Scrooge.

Article Summary June 2024 Marvel Comics features Ultimates #1 and landmark Uncanny X-Men #700.

Special editions like Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe return, plus a new Venomverse.

Events unfold with major characters: Scarlet Witch, Wolverine, and a new Uncle Scrooge series.

Collector's edition posters for Dazzler and Venomverse Reborn announced for release.

Marvel Comics has released its June 2024 solicits and solicitations, with the new Ultimates #1, the return of Venomverse Reborn, a Scarlet Witch relaunch, the big X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700 however you want to count it, Blood Hunts for Wolverine, Jubilee and Magik, X-Men: Heir Of Apocalypse, and the Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime series with all manner of unlikely guest artists joining Jason Aaron.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #2 (OF 3)

JOE KELLY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST!

WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL, caught in a snowy wasteland, with no hope of survival – except each other! If they can fight off the ENHANCED FORCES of THOSE WHO WATCH, only one battle remains – LOGAN VS. WADE WILSON! And it can only end – IN DEATH! You'll have to read it to believe it! And: The story behind the DELTA revealed!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CULLEN BUNN • Penciled by DALIBOR TALAJIC

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Presenting another chance to watch the heroes of the Marvel Universe bite the big one as one of the most acclaimed Deadpool stories ever published gets the Facsimile treatment! What if everything you thought was funny about Wade Wilson was really just disturbing? What if he decided to kill everyone and everything that makes up the Marvel Universe? What if he actually pulled it off? Would that be fun for you? The Merc with a Mouth takes a turn for the twisted in a horror comic like no other! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEADPOOL #3

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

DEADPOOL MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

DEADPOOL MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DEADPOOL VS. CROSSBONES!

Deadpool and Taskmaster may be mercs for hire, but someone has hired Crossbones to hunt them down. Plus, Deadpool gets a new hire he is not expecting. Meanwhile Death Grip gets a valuable key to Deadpool's mortality!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY JESÚS SAIZ • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FANGS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NIGHT HAS FALLEN. WILL THE SUN RISE AGAIN?

As the heroes rally at the Sanctum Sanctorum, they must first deal with a threat close to their hearts! And while they raise the torch of defiance, the new lord of the vampires enacts his dreaded scheme!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using 75960620805000311

BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

Now with extended sequences of terror too strong to unleash in the regular edition straight from the mind of Pepe Larraz!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

Order using 75960620867800311

BLOOD HUNT #4 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FANGS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Doctor Strange and Clea court a dread ally – but at what cost comes this aid? Hunter's Moon and Tigra do the same- but can this shadowy figure be trusted? And meanwhile, the Avengers are given the battle they so sorely crave in order to avenge their fallen friends. But in the darkness…a light?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLOOD HUNT #4 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

But will this light be drowned in the blood of this special no-holds-barred unexpurgated RED BAND edition?

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

DANNY LORE (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

• In the deepest, darkest, unholiest night ever known to man or beast, DRACULA, Lord of Vampires, has come to BLOODLINE, daughter of Blade, demanding a sacrifice: a devil's bargain of the soul.

• A soul in peril? Seek a priest. A deal to escape? A lawyer. And a devil must be met face-to-face. Luckily for Bloodline, there's one man who fulfills all three criteria: none other than DAREDEVIL.

• But does he – or anyone – stand a chance against a city full of bloodthirsty vampires…and the unending night in which they feed?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

BRYAN HILL (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) Cover by KEN LASHLEY

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

THE REUNION CONTINUES!

What do you get when you cross two Ghost Riders, a daywalker, their supernatural-hunting friends and a horde of vampires swarming the Earth? A whole lot of fangs, fire and penance…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

CHERYL LYNN EATON (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

MYTHOLOGY, MONSTERS AND MANKIND CLASH!

• T'Challa has been transformed into a vampire!

• While on a mission as an agent (or perhaps double agent?) of the vampire leader, T'Challa is warned by Bast herself about the true nature of his enemy, the wrath of the Gods and the danger of bringing his bloodlust to Wakanda…

• PLUS: T'Challa reignites a feud with a familiar foe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W)

LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

• The Strange Academy kids' mission to find a spell to solve the Blood Hunt has taken them all the way to Madripoor to find THE DARKHOLD!

• Readers of CONTEST OF CHAOS know, however, that the Darkhold is now a child and the only way to stop the Vampire onslaught means…the death of the Darkhold Child!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

WAR OF BLOOD!

• JOEY CHAPMAN, Union Jack, is at war with the brood of a certain vampire running amok in Manchester…

• But who is THE HUNGER?

• And what ally of Union Jack has fallen prey to his wicked ways?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #2 (OF 4)

KAARE ANDREWS, ANN NOCENTI & ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

ALEX LINS, DAVID BALDEÓN & BERNARD CHANG (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

BOOK COVER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The bloody chaos continues as the events of BLOOD HUNT spill across the Marvel Universe! When the skies go dark, what will happen when a group of vampires gets a taste of the Hulk's gamma-irradiated blood?! Kate Bishop takes aim against the creatures of the night with the help of a mysterious new vampire hunter. And Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone have teamed up to face down the vampiric hordes – but when a new combatant enters the field, will she prove friend or foe? Or both?! The formation of Marvel's wildest new team yet, the BLOOD HUNTERS, continues!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #1 (of 4)

TOM WALTZ (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

Big Marvel Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Big Marvel Sketch Virgin Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Blood-Red Variant Cover also available

LOGAN FIGHTS BACK THE DARKNESS!

WOLVERINE's the best there is at what he does – and today, fighting vampires is going to have to top that list! Don't miss the MARVEL DEBUT of scintillating scribe TOM WALTZ (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Last Ronin) as he teams up with daring artistic dynamo JUAN JOSÉ RYP (WOLVERINE, VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT) for a bloody good time!

As the sky darkens across the globe and vampires reign, what hidden plot puts LOGAN directly in their crosshairs? Hint: It's like nothing you've seen in BLOOD HUNT yet! Be here as the plot (and blood!) thickens when a secret vampire sect enacts a startling strategy that'll take Logan – and the world – to the brink! Guest-starring some SURPRISE characters from Wolverine's past!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #2 (of 4)

TOM WALTZ (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FIGHTING FANGS WITH FANGS!

WOLVERINE is up to his claws in vampires, but luckily he gets a little help from his friends! LOUISE, the vampire-hunting vampire of the NIGHTGUARD, and LOGAN cut their way through vamps to bring the fight to their leader – and you'll NEVER GUESS who it is! But can Louise control her vampiric tendencies to save the day, or is every step closer to their enemy a step closer to disaster?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – JUBILEE #1

PREETI CHHIBBER (W) • Enid Balám (A)

Cover by ERICA D'URSO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLOOD-RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Running from the past is one race you'll never win – and as darkness suffuses the world, JUBILEE's past as a vampire is back to take a big bite out of her! It's gonna take more than a couple plasma bursts to get out of this one, Jubilation…

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK #1

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Jesús Hervás (A)

Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA

MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA

• After the Fall of the House of X, Illyana Rasputina has returned to her homeland to search her soul and steel it for what comes next.

• But how will she protect her first home when a vampire army descends on Russia, seeking to turn it into a living hell?

• She may have been forged in the fires of Limbo, but has it prepared her for the Blood Hunt?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

• Spider-Man and the Lizard need to save Morbius the Living Vampire if the heroes of the Marvel Universe stand a chance at stopping the vampire virulence!

• But does Dr. Michael Morbius WANT to be saved?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #34

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by CAFU

BIG MARVEL VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: LEE PRICE RETURNS!

The CAPTIVE is loose! And the vampiric super-foe thirsts for one thing – VENOM! And the Captive isn't the only problem – the dead now walk an Earth smothered in eternal night. Vampires infest New York City, and LEE PRICE, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, rises from the grave! And he has unfinished business with his old partner.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A) • Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

BIG MARVEL VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: THE ENDLESS NIGHT!

Endless hordes of bloodsucking vampires ravage the Earth beneath pitch-black skies of Earth's last night! But vampire-slayer BLADE has a plan, and his only hope for victory rests with MILES MORALES! But Blade's mission comes with a cost – one SPIDER-MAN may be unwilling to pay!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #15

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: A BLOODY BRAWL ON A VAMPIRE-INFESTED HELICARRIER!

• Captain America's ad hoc team of Avengers old and new must face a foe commanding an army of vampires…

• …IN THE SKY! With a group of decidedly earthbound heroes!

• Don't miss this action-packed, bloody tale of heroism and hemoglobin!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #21

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: FORMULATING A CURE?

• Reed and Alicia are in New York for a day trip to an art museum, when suddenly the skies turn black with darkforce energy and vampires attack, everywhere, all at once!

• It's Reed Richards versus the world as he tries to save everyone he can – AND come up with a cure for vampirism!

• But vampires are magic, illogical, impossible. Can Reed come up with a cure? And even if he can't, how is he going to keep all the survivors alive and safe?

• And can Sue, Ben, and Johnny, all alone in Arizona, keep their families safe?

• It's a BLOOD HUNT tie-in you won't want to miss as the Fantastic Four take on a world overrun with VAMPIRES!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #16

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: DOCTOR STRANGE…THE VAMPIRE?!

• Earth's mystic defender is off the board as the skies darken!

• Can Wong and Clea save Stephen from himself?

• Or…can they save themselves from him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #6

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: THE MIDNIGHT MISSION JOINS THE HUNT!

As the Marvel Universe devolves in panic and fear with the unfolding BLOOD HUNT, writer JED MACKAY casts his gaze from the events of the main event to this companion tie-in! With more chaos on their hands than ever before, and no tested leader to show them the way, the MIDNIGHT MISSION is on their own as they fight like hell to save New York and its people from being completely overrun by vampires!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #35 (LEGACY #700)

GERRY DUGGAN, KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JED MACKAY & GAIL SIMONE (W)

PHIL NOTO, MARK BROOKS, JOSHUA CASSARA, LUCAS WERNECK, JEROME OPEÑA, STEFANO CASELLI, WALTER SIMONSON, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MORE (A) • WRAPAROUND Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

INSIGNIA VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700!

All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come!

88 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

SCARLET WITCH #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO • VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY P. CRAIG RUSSELL

STEVE ORLANDO'S SCARLET WITCH RUN REIGNITES!

The Scarlet Witch has carved out a haven for herself in upstate New York, but it's all about to go up in flames. Wanda's newfound peace has drawn the wrath of a primal force unlike anything she's ever faced before, and it won't stop until it razes Wanda's world to the ground. It's a clash of titans as Wanda and her allies fight for all she holds dear!

What happens when an unstoppable force meets the end of all things? When pure chaos meets pure destruction? Wanda's about to find out – if she survives long enough.

Jacopo Camagni (X-MEN: RED, Nomen Omen) joins writer Steve Orlando for an explosive new chapter of Scarlet Witch's story!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME #1

JASON AARON (W) • PAOLO MOTTURA, FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO,

VITALE MANGIATORDI, Alessandro Pastrovicchio & Giada Perissinotto (A)

COVER A BY ALEX ROSS • COVER B BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA • VARIANT COVER BY WALTer SIMONSON

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, MARVEL AND DISNEY TEAM-UP TO BRING YOU THE STORY OF THE ¢ENTURY!

It's the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only MARVEL can deliver! When UNCLE SCROOGE'S fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world's toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself! An oversized special, from Marvel mainstay writer JASON AARON (THOR, AVENGERS) and a cadre of celebrated Scrooge artists!

Also re-presenting the classic CHRISTMAS ON BEAR MOUNTAIN, the first appearance of Scrooge McDuck by the legendary DISNEY COMICS creator, CARL BARKS!

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ALL AGES …$7.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATES #1

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

THE ULTIMATES RETURN TO GREATNESS!

Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli's ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1, rising stars Deniz Camp (CHILDREN OF THE VAULT, 20th Century Men) and Juan Frigeri (INVINCIBLE IRON MAN) assemble an all-new team of ULTIMATES in a series that kicks off the next chapter of the new Ultimate line.

Six months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man.

Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor and Sif have begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change…

Now they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #5

BRYAN HILL (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

THE BLACK PANTHER MUST TAKE BACK WAKANDA!

• T'Challa, Killmonger, and Storm arrive in Wakanda so T'Challa can reclaim the throne!

• And what do the Vodu-Khan, the mysterious, mystical branch of the Dora Milaje, have waiting for him?

• Plagued by an ominous prophecy, Black Panther must embark on a spiritual journey!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #6

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION OF THE ULTIMATE OPENING ARC!

• Spider-Man must finally confront the head honcho himself: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin!

• Kingpin, as owner and operator of the Daily Bugle, has been working with the Maker's Council to control the spread of information in their favor…

• Which means he's the first domino that must be toppled to end their regime!

• PLUS: Mary Jane holds her own. 'Nuff said!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #4

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NEW MUTANTS!

• Hisako and Mei's classmate, Nico Minoru, has figured out that these two girls possess unusual abilities…

• But they're not the only ones!

• Hisako's world gets a whole lot bigger in ULTIMATE X-MEN #4!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THANOS ANNUAL #1

DEREK LANDY (W) • SALVADOR LAROCCA & SARA PICHELLI (A)

COVER BY SALVADOR LAROCCA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

Welcome to INFINITY WATCH!

The Annual Event of 2024 starts here as Thanos, after the events of his series, goes off to find the INFINITY STONES! He's in for a shock when he discovers that the Infinity Stones have been incorporated into actual people like STAR, QUANTUM, OVERTIME, PRINCE OF POWER and MULTITUDE! But wait, there are six Infinity Stones but only five people listed?! You don't want to miss this Marvel Universe-shaking saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

VENOMVERSE REBORN #1 (of 4)

BEN PERCY, AL EWING & CHRISTOS GAGE (W)

GREG LAND, BRIAN LEVEL & DANILO S. BEYRUTH (A) • Cover by TONY DANIEL

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

SYMBIOTE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE DARKEST WEB IS RESPUN!

Dive back into the darkness as the Venomverse is reborn, with stories of symbiotes from all across the Multiverse! First, Benjamin Percy and Brian Level spin a tale of the murder of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes by one of their own…but who? Then Christos Gage drags Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 across the Venomverse to take on Knull! And all the while, Al Ewing and Danilo S. Beyruth set the stage for the tales spinning out of the ongoing VENOM series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by DOTUN AKANDE

APOCALYPSE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

APOCALYPSE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

For centuries, Apocalypse tested the mutants of Earth to guarantee that only the strong would survive. Now, as he takes his throne on Arakko, another must rise in his place and ensure the mutants of Earth do not grow weak in his absence! Twelve mutants chosen from the X-Men's greatest heroes – and villains – will compete for the honor, but only one can become…the HEIR OF APOCALYPSE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by DOTUN AKANDE

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

Cable, Exodus, Mirage, Wolverine, and more – Apocalypse saw great potential in twelve hand-picked mutants. But when a thirteenth contender crashes the tournament, endangering the lives of thousands in the process, will any survive to carry on in Apocalypse's footsteps? Not if MISTER SINISTER has anything to say about it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN '97 #4 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • COVER BY Todd Nauck

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SINISTER SECRETS COME TO LIGHT!

As the X-Men gather to celebrate good news, some of their most dangerous foes show up to crash the party – and strike a deadly blow to mutant/human relations in the process! The official prelude to the hit new Disney+ TV show reaches its explosive conclusion here, setting up key plots that will play out in the seasons ahead!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #5 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by PHILIP TAN

INTO THE HEART OF MADRIPOOR'S DARKNESS – FOR THE LAST TIME!

THE HAND has finally enacted their decades-long plan for NATASHA ROMANOFF! With the BLACK WIDOW meeting her destiny (as teased in UNCANNY X-MEN #268!!!), will WOLVERINE and CAPTAIN AMERICA be able to save her or succumb to dark forces as this trio team up for the LAST TIME?

Chris Claremont's all-new, in-continuity adventure concludes with the culmination of his story over thirty years in the making!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #4 (OF 4)

IMAN VELLANI, SABIR PIRZADA (W) SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A)

Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

OH, THE INHUMANITY!

As Ms. Marvel's powers rebel against her, she turns to her OG superfam – the Inhumans! Medusa, Karnak and (everyone's favorite) Lockjaw guest-star as being a mutant continues to be no end of trouble to Jersey City's number-one daughter!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #19

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

IRON PATRIOT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WAR MACHINE VS. IRON MAN!

• From Iron Man to War Machine to the Iron Patriot and back, James Rhodes has always been there for his best friend.

• Now Rhodey has endured months in one of America's most brutal prisons to protect Tony Stark.

• What happens when he's had ENOUGH?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLVERINE #2 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL

Variant Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA

THE HELLFIRE WARRIORS UNLEASHED!

PROJECT HELLFIRE has unleashed their HELLFIRE-FUELED WARRIORS! But as HELLVERINE comes into conflict with this renegade team of reanimated fighters, will LOGAN be able to quell their violent mission, or will the clash result in hell on Earth?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GET FURY #2 (OF 6)

GARTH ENNIS (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY GORAN PARLOV

TARGET: FURY!

• The plot thickens as Frank Castle drops into Hanoi on his mission to assassinate Nick Fury.

• Nick Fury is making his OWN journey to Hanoi at gunpoint and what they find along the way is truly horrifying.

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$4.99

DEADPOOL ROLE-PLAYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

WRITTEN BY Cullen Bunn

COVER BY TBA

The first comic-sized, one-shot adventure for the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME is here! Play as Deadpool and his team – or use your own characters – in a fourth-wall breaking adventure right out of Marvel's comics! Includes a comic story lead-in by Cullen Bunn (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe), an RPG adventure and new character profiles!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #257 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's black costume before he knew it was an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! Spider-Man is at the mercy of the Puma! But just as the clawed mercenary is poised to strike the killing blow, Spidey's luck changes – and the Black Cat rides to the rescue! But the thrilling rematch between Spider-Man and his feral foe is interrupted by a different woman in Peter Parker's life: Mary Jane has a shocking revelation that will change their relationship forever! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #257.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all reaches the halfway point! The Wasp has escaped from the clutches of Magneto – but in the dangerous terrain of Battleworld, she may be out of the frying pan but is still very much in the fire! Will Janet Van Dyne face the fury of the Lizard? Meanwhile, Doctor Doom has infiltrated the worldship of Galactus – and is surprised to be met by a reconstituted Klaw, master of sound! And Charles Xavier uses his mental powers to discern the villains' plans – but as the X-Men head off for battle, his actions lead to dissension in the ranks! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #6.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Order using 75960620816600611

GODZILLA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE • Cover by HERB TRIMPE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The King of the Monsters goes on the rampage in the Marvel Universe in this Facsimile representation of the first issue of the classic comic book! When Godzilla surfaces in Alaska and leaves a path of destruction, it naturally attracts the attention of Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D.! But what can they possibly do to stop a towering, fire-breathing force of nature like Godzilla? Find out in a bold adventure of the legendary kaiju by a pair of industry titans: Doug Moench and Herb Trimpe! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting GODZILLA (1977) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TONY HARRIS

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY IVAN BIGARELLA

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY IVAN BIGARELLA

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE SINISTER SIX IS BACK!

• As if the Green Goblin weren't enough, the Sinister Six has returned too!!!

• When it rains, it pours – and this rain is going to put Spider-Man into a world of hurt!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

• Nothing is okay.

• This issue is so shocking and troubling we can't even show you the cover!.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

KID VENOM #3 (OF 4)

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C)

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

OPEN THE PORTAL!

• KID VENOM must return the mysterious child to her universe…

• …but who stands in his way?

• KID VENOM's world is about to be ripped wide open!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #4 (OF 4)

CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

• The huge action finale of the hottest mini of 2024 has arrived!

• Jackpot and Black Cat prove once again why they are the best heroines in the Marvel U!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • FEDERICA MANCIN (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

GWEN VS. GWEN!

Gwen has had a hard time figuring out who she can trust in her new life in 616 or convincing anyone to trust her. All of which is about to get a whole lot worse as a classic Spider-foe sets about making everyone see her as a villain!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #8

STEVE FOXE (W) • Ig Guara (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO ARE "THE ASSEMBLY"?

Spider-Woman finds San Francisco full of old foes, old friends and a new super-team that could still be either. After a fight with Angar the Screamer, the origin of another new New Champions character will be revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #4 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SPIDER-MAN 2099 MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER by GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

SPIDER-MAN 2099 MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER by GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

NUEVA YORK – UNDER SYMBIOTE SEIGE!

Miguel O'Hara, the SPIDER-MAN of 2099, is more powerful – and more violent – than ever before after bonding to a symbiote, and his battle with VENOM 2099 threatens to push him over the brink! The heroes (and villains) of 2099 rally to try to save Nueva York…and save Miguel from himself. But it may already be too late!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #4

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

• The world comes crashing down around Peter and Miles.

• Someone has just ticked off the wrong Spider-Men.

• The gloves have come off, and people are going to get hurt.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #8

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN NO MORE!

This issue contains more Superior Spiders than you'd expect. But by the end, only one Spider-Man will be left standing. Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's entire run from Spider-Man to Superior has led up to this!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #8

DAN SLOTT (W) • JASON LOO (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

INTRODUCING PUZZLE MAN!

Bailey is so close to reuniting with someone from his past! Who might actually remember him! But to get there, he has to make his way through the perilous puzzles, menacing mazes and brutal brainteasers of Marvel's newest villain. Trust us, this is anything but fun and games!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WHAT IF…? VENOM #5 (OF 5)

JEREMY HOLT (W) • JESÚS HERVÁS (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JESÚS HERVÁS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE EPIC FINALE!

WHAT IF…? VENOM has slithered its way through Marvel's history, encountering some of its most recognizable places and people – but none are as badass as the host the symbiote will find in this epic series finale: MOON KNIGHT! But which identity of Moon Knight's will the symbiote connect with? And what will their union mean for New York?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #2 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FRANTIC FIGHT AT FOUR FREEDOMS!

VENOM has a new enemy, the PURPLE MAN! And Zebediah Killgrave's reality-warping abilities have torn EDDIE BROCK'S life apart – LITERALLY! But how does Purple Man now also possesses the same wicked web-slinging powers as Venom?! And how can Venom possibly become whole once more? The FANTASTIC FOUR might have the key!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1

SALADIN AHMED (W) • PAUL DAVIDSON (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

SIN WILL FIND YOU OUT, DAREDEVIL!

• He's on the hunt: One of DAREDEVIL's deadliest and most dangerous foes, empowered by forces unknown even to himself, prepares for the kill.

• Yes, none other than KINGPIN, stalking the streets of Manhattan by night. And no matter the speed with which Daredevil moves…there will be blood.

• PLUS: Includes a reprinting of DAREDEVIL #170 by Frank Miller – A.K.A. "THE KINGPIN MUST DIE!" – get your Fisk fix here, fearless fans!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #13

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

After smashing into STRANGE ACADEMY to save Charlie's life, DOCTOR VOODOO has sent the souls of both Hulk AND Banner into an exorcist's soul cage, where some of the most terrifying beings on Earth have been condemned for eternity. There they'll seek Charlie's last chance for survival: SUMUNGARU THE FLESH-WEAVER, one of the most evil sorcerers to ever live. Even if Hulk doesn't murder Banner first and even if they survive the encounter with Sumungaru, can Hulk and Banner convince such an evil creature to save Charlie? And what will it ask in return? One chapter ends, another begins in this pivotal issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #12

AL EWING (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

GODSDEATH!

• In Andlang, land of spirits, the Utgard-Odin challenged Thor to battle for the rune of his brother, the war god Tyr.

• For Tyr was changed by strange forces, within and without…and to restore him would come only at equal cost.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Odinson's end.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #9

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) Cover by Stephen Segovia

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BROKEN BONDS!

Isolated from Yuna and her allies, Captain Marvel is about to find a place at the Undone's table – as the main course! An endless food supply for a cosmic being! But we're talking about the woman who took down the Brood after they'd tortured her mind and body beyond superhuman limits. Carol Danvers will fight her way out of this too…right?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #3 (OF 4)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W)

MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

GREEN GOBLIN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

GREEN GOBLIN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG &

TIM HILDEBRANDT

WHO STALKS THE OSBORNS?!

• The biggest mistake of NORMAN OSBORN's life is back to haunt him…and it ain't who you think!

• Is PETER PARKER ready for a rematch with Proto-Goblin?

• Ready or not: IT'S ROUND TWO!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #10

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

THE PRICE OF FREEDOM!

When a change agent on Captain America's recruitment list finds him, Cap expects the Front Door Cabaret's protection to be an easy sell. Instead, he's confronted by a critical question: How do you protect someone who doesn't want your help?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #4 (OF 4)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

USING A HAWK TO CATCH A WIDOW!

Damon Dran has taken Hawkeye to bait the Black Widow, and Clint's only hope of keeping Natasha away is to trust her less-than-impressed symbiote. But the Black Widow has never been one to back down from a fight – even when it could cost her her life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #9

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The most explosive SHE-HULK story in HISTORY starts here!

• Something is brewing that is going to have effects felt beyond just SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK. You cannot afford to miss it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #10

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

THE WAGES OF SIN EQUAL DEATH!

For months, Matt Murdock, his loved ones and his allies have been plagued by demons and devils of unknown origin! As the mystery surrounding the supernatural forces targeting Matt and those he loves the most has at last begun to become clear, the stage is set for Daredevil's greatest foe to return to Hell's Kitchen, bigger and badder than ever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #4

Benjamin Percy (W) • Danny Kim (A)

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

JOHNNY BLAZE IS COMING FOR THE SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE!

• The Ghost Rider's purpose is retribution, and Chicago is set to feel his wrath.

• Can Johnny stop the Hood before he completes his takeover of the city's underworld?

• And what lengths will the Hood go to hold on to his family?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CARNAGE #8

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

PERE PÉREZ (A)

COVER BY Juan Ferreyra

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VENOM WAR is coming. And like any war, it will require new weapons and surprising allies. In this issue, Carnage finds both. Plus: More Meridius!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

ALIENS: WHAT IF…? #4 (OF 5)

Paul Reiser, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff & Brian Volk-Weiss (W)

Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Phil Noto • Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

Or more importantly, what if Carter Burke was about to die a different, even more horrible death?! Xenomorphs are loose on the mining asteroid where Burke's made his small sad life and even-more-insignificant career. Panic is about to break out, slaughter to follow – and once again, it's all Burke's fault. Is this justice at last for the consummate company man? Or is there more to Burke's character hidden beneath the mountain of mistakes?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1

Rodney Barnes (W) • Steven Cummings (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • TV VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

After the fall of THE EMPIRE, AHSOKA TANO stalks the galaxy for GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN!

• A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends.

• The villainous MORGAN ELSBETH returns along with two new mysterious Force users, BAYLAN SKOLL and his apprentice, SHIN HATI.

• Will the REBELS be able to track down their lost comrade, EZRA BRIDGER?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY PAULINA GANUCHEAU • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

ENTER…BARON BOOLAN!

• TEY SIRREK, LOURNA DEE and SSKEER on a dangerous mission.

• KEEVE TRENNIS and the other JEDI helpless to assist.

• The NIHIL'S mysterious MINISTER OF ADVANCEMENT finally revealed…along with his diabolical experiments.

• PROTECT THE PATH!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #3 (OF 4)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

CRISIS OF MAUL!

• DARTH MAUL is fiercely loyal to his master, DARTH SIDIOUS, and a true believer in the Sith.

• But will a mission to a remote moon change his mind?

• ERICA SCHULTZ (Hallow's Eve, Amazing Spider-Man) and LEONARD KIRK (Sabretooth) bring you a crisis of Master and Apprentice!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #47

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT BY COVER KEN LASHLEY

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

THE RAZING OF EXEGOL CONTINUES!

• DARTH VADER and the SCHISM IMPERIAL launch their boldest challenge to the power of PALPATINE with an assault on EXEGOL, the home of the EMPEROR'S greatest secrets and treasures!

• But if sheer brute force can't overcome the defenses of the SITH CITADEL, what terrifying new resources will the DARK LORD draw upon?

• Also: CAPTAIN ENRIC PRYDE faces his greatest test!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #4 (OF 4)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

THE HUNTER BECOMES THE HUNTED!

• Every major bounty hunter in the galaxy is stalking JANGO FETT and AURRA SING!

• Will the unlikely partners solve the mystery of a priceless stolen artifact in time?

• Who will survive the SHOCKING CONCLUSION to the series?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #47

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LANDO IS ALL IN!

• THE TRIAL OF LANDO CALRISSIAN for treason against the REBEL ALLIANCE comes down to its stunning finale!

• The evidence is not in Lando's favor, nor is the fact that he's offered a full confession to the crimes of which he is accused.

• Does he have any cards left to play?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

GHOST RIDER 2099 OMNIBUS HC CHRIS BACHALO COVER

Written by LEN KAMINSKI

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, PETER GROSS, MARK BUCKINGHAM, KYLE HOTZ, GRAHAM HIGGINS & ASHLEY WOOD

Covers by CHRIS BACHALO & CHRIS SPROUSE

Between Neuromancer and The Matrix, there was Ghost Rider 2099: a dark cyberpunk take on Marvel's biker from beyond the grave! When the consciousness of Zero Cochrane, a murdered computer hacker, is downloaded into the body of an unstoppable cybernetic warbot, sparks fly – and Cochrane's killers become his first targets for vengeance! But getting his revenge won't be easy as Ghost Rider finds himself under the power of the mysterious inhabitants of the Ghostworks, a digital A.I. realm with its own set of rules — and the Doctor Doom of 2099 wants Ghost Rider under his control, as well! Enter a futuristic world that may be too close for comfort, and witness the epic story of one of Marvel's most deadly new heroes of the 1990s – one hundred years ahead of his time! Collecting GHOST RIDER 2099 (1994) #1-25.

632 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95962-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER 2099 OMNIBUS HC CHRIS SPROUSE COVER [DM ONLY]

632 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95963-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC P. CRAIG RUSSELL COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, MARK BRIGHT, STEVE DITKO & WILLIAM JOHNSON

Covers by P. CRAIG RUSSELL & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

The epic climax of Marvel's classic saga of the Spaceknight! Rom has exposed the vile Dire Wraiths hiding in Earth's midst — but that only means his accursed enemies become more bold…and more deadly! It's a good thing Rom has allies, including his armored companion, Starshine, and fellow heroes including Nick Fury, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Alpha Flight and the New Mutants — but will perennial sidekick, Rick Jones, be his new best pal? As the Dire Wraiths scale up their invasion plans, seeking to merge their Wraithworld with Earth, Forge of the X-Men lends a technological hand — and, in the final fight to save the world, practically every Marvel super hero joins the fray! But, if Rom can complete his mission at last, what will that leave for the Spaceknight? Can he find his happy ending, back on Galador? Collecting ROM (1979) #51-75 and ANNUAL #3-4, and INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #296.

744 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95727-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BILL SIENKIEWICZ COVER [DM ONLY]

744 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95728-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER MAX BY AARON & DILLON OMNIBUS HC DAVE JOHNSON COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by STEVE DILLON & ROLAND BOSCHI

Covers by DAVE JOHNSON & STEVE DILLON

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2024

Jason Aaron and Steve Dillon's grisly, uncensored Punisher run is collected in one oversized volume! The mob has set a trap for Frank Castle, turning low-level enforcer Wilson Fisk into a fictional "Kingpin of Crime" for Frank to target. But Fisk decides he quite likes his new position — enough to kill his bosses to keep it. Suddenly, the Punisher finds himself in a one-on-one war with a deadly threat, and he must decide how far he is willing to go to take down the Kingpin! Contending with dirty cops, battling the Kingpin's henchmen Bullseye and Elektra, and suffering through a stint in prison, Frank Castle is brought lower than he has ever been. But as the Kingpin of Crime will soon find out, all that means is Frank has nothing left to lose! Collecting PUNISHERMAX (2009) #1-22 and PUNISHER MAX X-MAS SPECIAL #1.

544 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95910-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER MAX BY AARON & DILLON OMNIBUS HC STEVE DILLON COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

544 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95911-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC STUART IMMONEN COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with JOHN BYRNE, MARY JO DUFFY, SCOTT EDELMAN & BOB LAYTON

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE & DAVE COCKRUM with JOHN ROMITA JR., BRENT ANDERSON, MICHAEL GOLDEN, PAUL SMITH, GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BUSCEMA, BOB McLEOD, KEN LANDGRAF & JIM SHERMAN

Covers by STUART IMMONEN & JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE OCTOBER 2024

Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum and John Byrne took a little reprint series called X-MEN and turned it into the all-new, all-different titan that conquered comicdom. Now, you can experience the thrills and excitement of their classic tales from "The Dark Phoenix Saga" to "Days of Future Past" — and so much more — in this enormous Omnibus! Including the debuts of X-universe mainstays Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde, the threat of Mystique's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Magneto's return, Wolverine's first solo story, and a rare Savage Land adventure — plus the original ending of "Dark Phoenix" and a host of bonus stories! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #132-141 and ANNUAL (1970) #4-5, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142-153, AVENGERS ANNUAL (1967) #10, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #1-4, MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #26-27, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #100, BIZARRE ADVENTURES (1981) #27, and PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY.

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95907-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOHN BYRNE COVER [NEW PRINTING 3, DM ONLY]

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95908-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAZZLER OMNIBUS HC ARTGERM COVER

Written by TOM DeFALCO, DANNY FINGEROTH, JIM SHOOTER, ANN NOCENTI & ARCHIE GOODWIN with CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN BYRNE, MARV WOLFMAN, STEVEN GRANT & MIKE CARLIN

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., FRANK SPRINGER, DON PERLIN & PAUL CHADWICK with JOHN BYRNE, KEITH POLLARD, ALAN KUPPERBERG, MARK BRIGHT, MIKE VOSBURG, GEOF ISHERWOOD, TOM MORGAN, AL MILGROM & COLLEEN DORAN

Covers by ARTGERM & BOB LARKIN

Who's got disco fever? We do! Marvel presents the entire 1980s DAZZLER run in a single, massive, oversized Omnibus. Leaping from the pages of X-MEN and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Alison Blaire, A.K.A. Dazzler, charted one of the comic-book direct market's first exclusive offerings in her solo series. Equal parts pop star and super hero, Dazzler's stories feature drama, romance, adventure and action in the mighty Marvel manner. But being the hardest-working mutant in show business isn't as glamorous as you'd think! She faces prison, family intrigue, the Sisterhood of Evil Mutants, a vengeful Rogue during her villain days and even Galactus! Complete with letters pages and more! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #130-131, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #203, DAZZLER (1981) #1-42, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL (1982) #12, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST #1-4, SECRET WARS II #4, and material from WHAT IF (1977) #33 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #38.

1360 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95960-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAZZLER OMNIBUS HC BOB LARKIN COVER [DM ONLY]

1360 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95961-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 4 HC

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by GENE COLAN with DON HECK, VIRGIL REDONDO, JOHN BYRNE, TONY DeZUNIGA & RICO RIVAL

Cover by GENE COLAN

ON SALE OCTOBER 2024

Marv Wolfman's complex, long-form plotting on TOMB OF DRACULA was years ahead of its time. On the art side, Gene Colan and Tom Palmer's visuals were arguably the final word on Dracula. So what do they have in store for us? An absolute Marvel Masterworks! Quincy Harker and his vampire hunters thought they had put an end to the Lord of Vampires — but no! Dracula's evil has survived…and has split our heroes apart. All the threads come together as Dracula enacts his revenge, but Dr. Sun may have different plans. Meanwhile, in the shadows lurks Deacon Frost! And Blade pursues the Legion of the Damned in his complete '70s solo stories. Also featuring Dracula's final Giant-Size issues — including John Byrne's first Marvel story! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #31-40, GIANT-SIZE DRACULA #4-5, and material from VAMPIRE TALES (1973) #8-9, and MARVEL PREVIEW #3 and #8.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95545-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 4 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 367 [DM ONLY]

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95546-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MAN-THING VOL. 1 HC

Written by STEVE GERBER with GERRY CONWAY, ROY THOMAS & LEN WEIN

Penciled by VAL MAYERIK with GRAY MORROW, NEAL ADAMS, JOHN BUSCEMA, HOWARD CHAYKIN, JIM STARLIN, RICH BUCKLER & GIL KANE

Cover by GRAY MORROW

ON SALE OCTOBER 2024

From the fetid of the swamps of the south comes the Man-Thing! The brilliant Dr. Ted Sallis' progress on a new Super-Solider Serum gained the envious attention of A.I.M. One untested injection and a hot-pursuit car crash into the swamp later, Sallis is forever changed. He is now the Man-Thing, a lumbering creature with the searing power to burn those who know fear! Under writer Steve Gerber, this concept became a 1970s comic-book classic. Mixing horror, occult and the Marvel Universe, Gerber's unique narrative concoctions could produce taut morality tales, biting social commentary, a budding sorceress, the Nexus of All Realities…and Howard the Duck! And with the top-flight restoration of the Marvel Masterworks, the muck monster has never looked better – or worse…bad in a good way, that is! Collecting ASTONISHING TALES (1970) #12-13, FEAR #11-19, MAN-THING (1974) #1, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #1, and material from SAVAGE TALES (1971) #1 and FEAR #10.

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95547-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MAN-THING VOL. 1 HC – VARIANT [EDITION VOL. 368 DM ONLY]

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95548-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

X-MEN: X-TINCTION AGENDA OMNIBUS HC JIM LEE FINAL STRIKE COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, LOUISE SIMONSON, FABIAN NICIEZA, TERRY KAVANAGH, WALTER SIMONSON, ANN NOCENTI, HOWARD MACKIE, SCOTT LOBDELL, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, MICHAEL HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by JIM LEE, ROB LIEFELD, JON BOGDANOVE, ARTHUR ADAMS, TOM RANEY, DAVE COCKRUM, BUTCH GUICE, TERRY SHOEMAKER, GUANG YAP, MARK BAGLEY, RICK LEONARDI, RICH BUCKLER,

LARRY ALEXANDER, MC WYMAN & MORE

Covers by JIM LEE

The X-Men, New Mutants and X-Factor are targeted for X-Tinction! When the island nation of Genosha strikes at the X-Men, the mutants mount a rescue mission that leads to disaster! With old foe Cameron Hodge pulling the strings, the X-teams are captured, brainwashed, stripped of their powers and forced into combat — and at least one among them will die! Plus: In the sequel to "Days of Future Past," the X-teams and Fantastic Four are shaken when an adult Franklin Richards travels back in time from a horrific future — with the mutant-killing Ahab hot on his heels! Plus: a treasure trove of rare tales from the X-Men's late-'80s Australian era, including the classic "Colossus: God's Country"! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #270-272, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #95-97, X-FACTOR (1986) #60-62, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #14-15 and X-MEN: SPOTLIGHT ON STARJAMMERS #1-2 — plus material from FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #23; NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #6-7; X-FACTOR ANNUAL #5-6; NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL #1; MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #10-17, #24-32, #41, #43 and #48-49; MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #2 and #6-8; MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #1; and MARVEL TALES (1964) #262.

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96011-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: X-TINCTION AGENDA OMNIBUS HC JIM LEE WANTED COVER [DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96012-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

G.O.D.S. TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Jonathan Hickman reinvents the cosmology of the Marvel Universe! What happens when The-Powers-That-Be meets The-Natural-Order-of-Things? The infinite détente between these two nigh-unfathomable entities is nearing an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. The Centum normally has 25 Primes; now only three remain. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Cassandra is cursed with knowing the future, but no one believes her. There are Black Swans in the bar. Oblivion wants to drink alone, but kids these days don't respect authority figures. That guy in the beekeeper suit is holding a thing that's freaking everyone out. What does it all mean? The only way to find out is to read it! Collecting G.O.D.S. #1-8.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94859-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WHITE WIDOW: WELCOME TO IDYLHAVEN TPB

Written by SARAH GAILEY

Penciled by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ON SALE JULY 2024

Yelena Belova returns! Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Just as Yelena begins to settle into life in suburbia as a consultant for honest, hardworking assassins, change comes in the form of Armament – a company that seems to infiltrate every aspect of the tiny town of Idylhaven. But what, exactly, does that have to do with Yelena's rogue mentees? As she and her neighbors are threatened with eviction, Yelena takes matters into her own hands. After all, there's rarely a problem a little murder can't solve! But Armament is not quite what it seems, and a single mistake could cost Yelena everything! Collecting WHITE WIDOW #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95732-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/1

THUNDERBOLTS: ACCEPTABLE LOSSES TPB

Written by ANDY DIGGLE, RICK REMENDER, JEFF PARKER & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, MIGUEL SEPULVEDA, POP MHAN, MAHMUD ASRAR, WELLINTON ALVES & ALESSANDRO VITTI

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE JULY 2024

The end of Norman Osborn's Dark Reign rocks his team of killers! The ruthless Wolverine foe known only as Mr. X joins the Thunderbolts! He's just in time to help the squad target former team member Songbird, but she has plenty of tricks up her sleeve — and enough experience fighting dirty to know that attack is the best form of defense! But who will answer her cries for help? What is the Black Widow's deadly game? And how are Nick Fury and his band of Secret Warriors involved? Then, Osborn targets Power Man and Iron Fist! Is he trying to kill them, recruit them — or both? Plus: It's on as the Thunderbolts set their sights on 1950s heroes the Agents of Atlas! And as Osborn begins his insane siege of Asgard, his team of psycho killers will clash with the Mighty Avengers! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #132-143 and SECRET WARRIORS (2009) #7-9.

376 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95667-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 2: ALL TRIALS ARE ONE TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO, IBRAIM ROBERSON & GREG LAND

Cover by ALEX ROSS

The All-Father sought answers to new troubles in memories of old. To refresh those memories, he consulted his Skald of Realms, to tell a tale of when young Thor and young Loki journeyed out beyond Asgard on a quest that would determine the fate of all the Realms! Yet the teller was the Skald, in their aspect as Thor's enemy. And thus, the tale could twist upon itself — and if Thor faltered, it could make a new end! The Son of Odin faced three of his greatest foes in battle — with the fog of magic closing around him. Yet even if he won, he lost — for Thor fought not for his life, but for his death! Plus: the dawn of the Roxxon Age of Comixx, starring Chad Hammer — secret identity of the Roxxin' Thor! Collecting IMMORTAL THOR #6-10 and ROXXON PRESENTS: THOR.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95419-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR TPB

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Penciled by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA

The heat is on in Hell's Kitchen! Spider-Man recruits Elektra Natchios, former assassin turned Daredevil, to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town goes to war! Elektra already has her hands full with the dangerous new gang known as the Heat when a new player with powerful and lethal abilities, and skills to match her own, explodes into the fray! For the first time in her life, Elektra may be out of her depth! With the city engulfed in violence and chaos, she's all that stands between the people of Hell's Kitchen and a bloodthirsty criminal conspiracy! Collecting DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95701-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

I AM IRON MAN TPB

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Penciled by DOTUN AKANDE

Cover by DOTUN AKANDE

ON SALE JULY 2024

Never-before-seen stories set in iconic eras! Beneath Iron Man's red-and-gold armor is a hopeless romantic, a genius inventor, a war hero, a billionaire, an Avenger, a person: Tony Stark. Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande (MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD, AVENGERS UNLIMITED) journey through ol' Shellhead's rich history in celebration of his 60th anniversary! Kaiju battles under the sea, alien invasions in the desert, a rescue mission in outer space — all this and more await in a collection ideal for both readers new to Iron Man and long-standing fans of the Golden Avenger! Collecting I AM IRON MAN #1-5 and material from IRON MAN (2020) #25.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94855-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEMON WARS TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO with ZACK DAVISSON

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

ON SALE JULY 2024

Stormbreaker Peach Momoko takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level! Welcome to another dimension — one filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. As these incredible Yokai battle, will Mariko Yashida be forced to choose a side? When Iron Samurai clashes with Shield of Justice, their war will be anything but civil — and their cataclysmic confrontation could devastate two worlds! Meanwhile, the spirit world is divided — and Mariko finds herself caught between Phoenix and Magik! And another Yokai with incredible power has plans to paint the world scarlet! Collecting DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI, DEMON WARS: SHIELD OF JUSTICE, DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES and DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94716-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN 2099: MIGUEL O'HARA TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, MICHAEL DOWLING, JASON MUHR, CHRIS CAMPANA & STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Spider-Man 2099 does the monster mash in a horrific vision of the future! The web-slinger of tomorrow, Miguel O'Hara, must face off against the most gruesome adversaries Nueva York has to offer! Blade lends a hand against the Marvel Zombie, seeking to stop an undead infection that threatens Miguel's mother! With the moon under attack, Moon Knight 2099 needs Spidey's help against Dracula! When a howling mad Werewolf by 2099 is unleashed, can Miguel withstand this cursed soul? Body parts fly as the new Terror Inc. strikes! And will Spider-Man burn at the touch of the nightmarish Man-Thing? A new breed of horror is unleashed, thanks to these far-out future versions of some of Marvel's most iconic monsters! Collecting MIGUEL O'HARA — SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95802-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT VOL. 1 TPB

Written by JED MacKAY

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by DAVID FINCH

Following the death of Marc Spector, who is left to keep the faith? Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains — but how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's masterstroke? As the congregants pick up the pieces and carry on the mission, they find themselves faced with a mysterious enemy — in eerily familiar vestments! Fist of Khonshu will battle Fist of Khonshu as a surprising new Moon Knight targets the Midnight Mission and Hunter's Moon — but what could drive brothers to battle? And with the Mission a battleground, what of those who seek aid? As the new Moon Knight serves his own vision of justice, Marc Spector's allies and friends set their sights on finding his base of operations — and taking the fight to him! Collecting VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2024) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95739-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE TPB

Written by TRADD MOORE

Penciled by TRADD MOORE & JENSINE ECKWALL

Cover by TRADD MOORE

ON SALE JULY 2024

From the uncanny mind of Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK), the Master of the Mystic Arts stars in one of his most mind-bending adventures! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! Strange is pulled in every direction by powerful figures while millions of lives rest in the balance — including his own! Who can he trust? Can this world's deadly ritual be stopped? Or is the answer simply…blood? Heaven help us, it must be blood! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92452-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE BY MARK WAID VOL. 2 TPB

Written by MARK WAID, BARRY KITSON, TINI HOWARD & PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Penciled by BARRY KITSON, JESÚS SAIZ, JAVIER PINA, ANDY MACDONALD, LALIT KUMAR SHARMA & KEV WALKER

Cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

ON SALE JULY 2024

Mark Waid completes his spellbinding run! Stephen Strange: herald of Galactus?! When an alien sorcerer demands Stephen's help saving his far-off planet from the World-Eater, Galactus ends up banished to the darkest depths of the mystic realms! Now, with his powers depleted, Strange must undertake a rescue mission like never before! Then, a truly terrifying villain works their way into the Marvel Universe via a small house in Kansas, and their impact will be huge! And with his hands healed after so many years of pain, Stephen can return to his old life as a Surgeon Supreme! But torn between his obligations, which solemn oath will he choose to uphold? Join Stephen Strange, M.D., for a new era of modern medicine, mystic arts…and horror! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (2018) #12-20, DOCTOR STRANGE ANNUAL (2019) #1 and DR. STRANGE (2019) #1-6.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95577-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU — THE TWILIGHT RUN TPB

Written by MARC BERNARDIN

Penciled by GEORGES JEANTY & CHRISCROSS

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

One of the greatest Jedi Knights of all stars in his own comic book! Even in the years before the Clone Wars, Mace Windu was known for his discipline, determination and combat skills. They'll all be put to the test as he vies to stop an incendiary secret from falling into the wrong hands! When a scientist's discovery threatens the balance of the galaxy, Mace is led down a treacherous path of mystery and action! After working together to escape the menace of the Bore Worm, Mace and smuggler Azita Cruuz are pursued by a Hutt-hired bounty hunter on the refinery moon Ro Mira. But what else lies in their path? Who is following them? And what is Coaxium Ultra? Collecting STAR WARS: MACE WINDU (2024) #1-4 and material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023) #1.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95492-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG TPB

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Penciled by DIKE RUAN, PHILIP TAN, MARCUS TO & MICHAEL YG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

ON SALE JULY 2024

The comic-book saga of Shang-Chi and the legendary Ten Rings! An ancient and evil secret society has remained in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zu. But now a successor has been chosen: Zheng Zu's son, Shang-Chi! In a fractious family reunion, Shang-Chi gets to know the siblings he never knew he had! But who among them can he trust — and who is trying to kill him? As Shang-Chi assumes his rightful place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society, his fellow super heroes — including Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four — start to see him as the bad guy! And when he gains control of the massively powerful Ten Rings, every bounty hunter and assassin in the Marvel Universe is determined to take them from him! Collecting SHANG-CHI (2020) #1-5, SHANG-CHI (2021) #1-12, SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1-6, SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS and material from MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY (2021) #1.

560 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95620-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ETERNALS BY KIERON GILLEN TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC, GUIU VILANOVA, DUSTIN WEAVER, KEI ZAMA, RYAN BODENHEIM & EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

ON SALE JULY 2024

Never die…never win. What's the point of an endless battle? For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, humankind would be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. The Deviant/Eternal war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares. But today, the Eternals face something new: change! Can they – or anyone on Earth – survive this discovery? An Eternal has been murdered by one of their own, and this may not be the last such killing. But Sersi's number one suspect is…Thena?! And as the Eternals learn the truth of their existence, their society falls into chaos. Who can raise them up from the ashes? All hail Thanos, the Mad Titan – Eternal Prime! Collecting ETERNALS (2021) #1-12, ETERNALS: THANOS RISES, ETERNALS: CELESTIA and ETERNALS: THE HERETIC.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95573-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WHAT IF…? DARK TPB

Written by WALTER SIMONSON, GERRY CONWAY, JODY HOUSER, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS,

ERICA SCHULTZ, LARRY HAMA & MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by SCOT EATON, RAMÓN F. BACHS, JETHRO MORALES, EDGAR SALAZAR,

JOHN MCCREA & DAVID CUTLER

Cover by GREG LAND

The legendary series returns, with a dark twist! Prepare for some of the most harrowing stories the Marvel Multiverse has to offer! Walter Simonson returns to his acclaimed Thor era to see what happens if Loki takes charge! If Gwen Stacy never died on that bridge, but Peter Parker did, who will bring the Green Goblin to justice? When Mister Fantastic trapped the Venom symbiote, his worst nightmare would be his best friend, the Thing, setting it loose! If Bushman slays Moon Knight, a very different Fist of Khonshu will rise! Ponder Cortland Kasady, long-dead ancestor of Cletus, becoming Carnage! And what if Dracula turns Blade into a full vampire? Collecting WHAT IF…? DARK: LOKI, WHAT IF…? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN, WHAT IF…? DARK: VENOM, WHAT IF…? DARK: MOON KNIGHT, WHAT IF…? DARK: CARNAGE and WHAT IF…? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA.

200 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95326-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: REIGN OF X BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 1 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & ALAN DAVIS

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, R.B. SILVA, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, MAHMUD ASRAR, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & ALAN DAVIS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE JULY 2024

Jonathan Hickman reinvents the X-MEN! In a whole new world of possibility, Cyclops, Jean Grey and their extended clan make a Summer House for themselves – on the moon! But when an island full of unspeakable horrors appears on the horizon, the X-Men have their work cut out for them keeping their new homeland of Krakoa safe! Meanwhile, Earth must come to terms with the new global superpower – and when the New Mutants return from space, they bring intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Starjammers! The Shi'ar Imperial Guard! But what do they all want? Plus: When Storm is in danger, Emma Frost and Jean Grey must ride to the rescue! And an eerie adventure for the swashbuckling Nightcrawler! Collecting X-MEN (2019) #1-9, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: NIGHTCRAWLER.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95843-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SAVAGE AVENGERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN with CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., KIM JACINTO, PATCH ZIRCHER, BUTCH GUICE, ADAM GORHAM, RON GARNEY & GREG SMALLWOOD with JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by DAVID FINCH

ON SALE JULY 2024

The most vicious team of antiheroes in the Marvel Universe assembles! Wolverine! Venom! Elektra! Punisher! Doctor Voodoo! And in their midst – Conan the Barbarian! Together, they are the Savage Avengers, here to take on the terrifying threats no other team can handle – like when the deadly ninja army known as the Hand teams up with the evil wizards of another age to summon a death god from a celestial hell. From the Savage Land to Latveria, Conan's travels unite him with suitably savage warriors – including the Black Widow, Daimon Hellstrom…and even Doctor Doom! But as the dreaded secret of the sorcerer Kulan Gath's power is revealed, can Doctor Strange and Elektra deal with this unbelievable horror? Or are they otherwise occupied? Plus: Something is killing the Shuma-Goraths! Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS (2019) #1-12 and ANNUAL #1, SAVAGE AVENGERS (2019) #0 [including UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #190-191], and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (AVENGERS/SAVAGE AVENGERS).

392 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95847-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL AGE TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by MARK WAID, RYAN STEGMAN, RAINBOW ROWELL, DAN SLOTT, ARMANDO IANNUCCI, STEVE MCNIVEN, JASON AARON, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, MICHAEL CHO, ANTHONY FALCONE, HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, JONATHAN HICKMAN, NEIL GAIMAN & MIKE PASCIULLO

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, MICHAEL ALLRED, ADAM KUBERT, STEVE MCNIVEN, PEPE LARRAZ, KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL CHO, JIM CHEUNG, RYAN STEGMAN, OLIVIER COIPEL, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, TERRY DODSON, MARCO CHECCHETTO & TODD NAUCK

Cover by GARY FRANK

It's a celebration of the Marvel Age of Comics – and you are invited! Some of the most storied creators in Marvel history – and a sprinkling of new faces – explore the classic days of Marvel! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Shuma-Goraths! explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! Plus: In special commemoration of Spider-Man, all-star creators including Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Neil Gaiman, Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel and Terry Dodson join the fun with new tales of AMAZING FANTASY! Collecting MARVEL AGE (2023) #1000 and AMAZING FANTASY (2022) #1000.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95909-8

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

DRACULA TPB

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by DICK GIORDANO

Cover by JELENA KEVIC-DJURDJEVIC

The classic story of Dracula, in the mighty Marvel manner! Since 1897, Bram Stoker's Dracula has mesmerized audiences as a novel, in movies – and in comics. Now, this definitive comics collection tells the tale of Jonathan Harker, Mina Murray, Abraham Van Helsing and Count Dracula in the story that invented the vampire genre: the classic DRACULA! This volume from master comics artisans Roy Thomas and Dick Giordano spans more than three decades of work, starting in Marvel's DRACULA LIVES! magazine in 1974 and concluding in STOKER'S DRACULA in 2005. Thomas and Giordano's stunning adaptation is presented here in color, brilliantly rendered by June Chung. Experience the greatest comics adaptation of one of literature's greatest works! Collecting DRACULA (2010) #1-4.

192 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96040-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL & CABLE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: BALLISTIC BROMANCE TPB

Volume #1 in the Deadpool & Cable Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by PATCH ZIRCHER, MARK BROOKS, SHANE LAW & CHRIS STEVENS

Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Marvel's mightiest mercs are back – and stuck with each other! Can two grown men armed to the teeth with deadly genetic weaponry live together without driving each other crazy?! Action, adventure, black humor, black ops, face-changing viruses and lots of gunfire mark this legendary pairing of two of Marvel's fan-favorite antiheroes, Wade Wilson and Nathan Summers! Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool and the writer who defined Cable for a generation, returns to the characters he made famous – okay, infamous – in a sweeping and hilarious epic for the ages! Collecting CABLE & DEADPOOL (2004) #1-18.

424 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96090-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: KILL OR BE KILLED TPB

Volume #9 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN with PETER B. GILLIS, JOHN BYRNE, ELIOT S! MAGGIN, DAVID MICHELINIE, STEVEN GRANT, ROGER McKENZIE & DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with JOHN BYRNE, STEVE DITKO, CARMINE INFANTINO & JIM MOONEY

Cover by HERB TRIMPE

What hope lies within the mind of the man cursed by the Incredible Hulk? Roger Stern and Sal Buscema seek the answer to that tragic question in this Epic Collection. Of course, ol' Jade Jaws will also have plenty to smash as he goes after Moonstone and gets wound up in a struggle with Machine Man! Then, the high-tech Goldbug needs the Hulk to find a lost city of gold. And can Hulk stand up to a foe even bigger than he is? Find out when he takes on It the Living Colossus! Also featuring a trio of iconic Annuals boasting an all-time great Stern 'n' Byrne collaboration, the Hulk vs. Sasquatch and the return of legendary Hulk artist Steve Ditko! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #227-244 and ANNUAL (1968) #7-9, CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #230, MARVEL CALENDAR 1979, and material from MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #20 and #24.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95536-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: TO DIE AND LIVE IN L.A. TPB

Volume #6 in the She-Hulk Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT BENSON, MICHAEL EURY, SHOLLY FISCH, LEN KAMINSKI, DAN SLOTT, EVAN SKOLNICK, PETER DAVID, TODD DEZAGO & KELLY CORVESE

Penciled by TOM MORGAN, TODD BRITTON, DARREN AUCK, PAT OLLIFFE, DENNIS JENSEN, KEN LASHLEY, ROBERTO FLORES, ANGEL MEDINA, BRYAN HITCH, DAVE HOOVER & MORE

Cover by PAT OLLIFFE

The sensational She-Hulk meets the savage She-Hulk! What will Jen Walters make of her old self in a bizarre tale featuring the Gopher? Will she meet her untimely end at the hands of the Man-Elephant, her archfoe Titania or the ruthless Rumbler?! Which fallen heroes will She-Hulk meet in a tour of the afterlife? And can she somehow smash the fourth wall back to the land of the living?! You'd better hope so, because Jen has a court date – with a host of super villains! Plus: Shulkie battles the Bi-Beast alongside her cousin, the Hulk, and shares adventures with Doc Samson, the Thing and Nosferata, the Dark Princess! Collecting SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (1989) #51-60, DOC SAMSON (1996) #1-4, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #441-442, THING & SHE-HULK: THE LONG NIGHT, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #123-126 and INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #412.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95669-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SKYWALKER STRIKES TPB

Volume #1 in the Star Wars Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JASON AARON & KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by JOHN CASSADAY, SIMONE BIANCHI, STUART IMMONEN, MIKE DEODATO JR. & SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by JOHN CASSSADAY

A new age of Star Wars storytelling begins! The ragtag Rebel Alliance has just destroyed the massive Death Star, but the Empire isn't toppled yet! Join Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 as they continue the fight for freedom against Darth Vader and the evil Emperor! But when a rebel assault goes wrong, Luke comes face to face with Vader himself! Luke's quest to learn about the Jedi leads to an encounter with Boba Fett and lands him in the Arena of Death! Meanwhile, Han and Leia face a mysterious woman from the charming smuggler's past — one with a very personal grudge! And when Vader crash-lands on a desolate world, is this the rebels' best chance to defeat him? Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #1-14 and #1 DIRECTOR'S CUT, STAR WARS: VADER DOWN, and DARTH VADER (2015) #13-15.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95670-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE THRAWN TRILOGY TPB

Written by MIKE BARON

Penciled by OLIVIER VATINE, FRED BLANCHARD, VINCENT RUEDA, TERRY DODSON & EDVIN BIUKOVIC

Cover by MATHIEU LAUFFRAY

One of the most popular STAR WARS stories of all time! Five years after the glorious rebel victory against the second Death Star, Luke Skywalker remains the last of the Jedi! Han Solo and Princess Leia are married and have taken on many of the burdens of stabilizing the fledgling New Republic. But the galaxy is not yet safe. Far, far away, something festers. One lingering faction of the Empire – near death, but all the more dangerous for it. And the discovery of a long-lost force could spark it back into life! The last of the Emperor's military masterminds, Grand Admiral Thrawn, is ready to seize his chance to control the remaining Empire – and the galaxy! Collecting STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE #1-6, STAR WARS: DARK FORCE RISING #1-6 and STAR WARS: THE LAST COMMAND #1-6.

504 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95723-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: FREEDOM TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #3 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

Written by JOHN BYRNE, STAN LEE, STEVE ENGLEHART & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, MARSHALL ROGERS, JOE STATON, JACK KIRBY & JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by MARSHALL ROGERS

The sentinel of the spaceways soars again! After years trapped on Earth, the Silver Surfer finally breaks free of Galactus' barrier and returns to the stars. His full Power Cosmic restored, he heads for Zenn-La. But the old saying holds true: You can't go home again. While the age-old war between the Kree and the Skrulls heats up once again, the Elders of the Universe target Galactus! They're not the only heavy hitters in play — not with Mephisto, Death and Eternity around. But love is the greatest force of all — will Surfer find it with his old flame, Shalla Bal? With Galactus' herald, Nova? Or with the Celestial Madonna, Mantis? Plus: The origin of Galactus and more! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1982) #1, SILVER SURFER (1987) #1-14, SUPER-VILLAIN CLASSICS #1, and material from EPIC ILLUSTRATED #1 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #51.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95792-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: INTO THE TIME STREAM TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #20 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by WALTER SIMONSON, DANNY FINGEROTH, LOUISE SIMONSON & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by RICH BUCKLER, RON LIM, WALTER SIMONSON, REX VALVE, BUTCH GUICE, JON BOGDANOVE, TERRY SHOEMAKER, CHRIS WOZNIAK & ARTHUR ADAMS

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

It's sensational Simonson storytelling for Marvel's First Family! And when a time anomaly sends the FF into the future, will the universe fall to Galactus while the famous foursome are clashing with Kang and Nebula? As Sharon Ventura and the Human Torch face personal crises, the Fantastic Four find themselves on a parallel Earth battling cyborg dictators and displaced dinosaurs! And the temporal madness only gets worse when the adult Franklin Richards flees to the present from the "Days of Future Past" timeline — with Hound-master Ahab in hot pursuit! Guest-starring the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man and Death's Head! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #334-346 and ANNUAL (1963) #23; and material from NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #6, X-FACTOR ANNUAL #5 and X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #14.

504 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95789-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 4 – THE SIGN OF THE SERPENT GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by DON HECK

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & GIL KANE

Avengers Assemble! Earth's Mightiest Heroes are back in another Mighty Marvel Masterworks volume of classic tales from the Avengers' early days! Hold on tight as Captain America, Goliath, the Wasp, Hawkeye, Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch battle the villainous Sons of the Serpent, the Living Laser, Ultrana and no less than Namor, the Sub-Mariner! With guest appearances by Iron Man, Black Widow, Hercules and Nick Fury, plus the first appearance of Giant-Man-to-be Bill Foster and the beginning of Avengers storyteller supreme Roy Thomas' amazing work on the series? There's no question this volume is a packed-to-the-limits must-have for every Marvel fan. Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #31-40.

216 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95430-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 4 — THE SIGN OF THE SERPENT GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95429-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

JUNE 2024 POSTERS – ON-SALE 06/05/24!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 04/22/24!

DAZZLER BY BOB LARKIN POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900909321

GODZILLA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900909421

SCARLET WITCH #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900909521

VENOMVERSE REBORN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900909621

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!