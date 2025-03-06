Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: miles morales, ultimate

Full Solicit For Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 With Miles Morales

Bleeding Cool previously scooped the word that Marvel Comics was to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June. After we noted last year that in the Timeslide comic, they teased Ultimate Incursion, and in Jonathan Hickman lore, an incursion occurs when one universe smashes into a parallel universe, leaving only one surviving. That Free Comic Book Day in May promised the first event of the new Ultimate Universe, and then we confirmed it all with the first visual out of ComicsPRO from Deniz Camp, Cody Zighlar and Jonas Scharf.

Subsequently, Marvel Comics then released an official press release saying "Paying off seeds planted by Ultimate Universe architect Jonathan Hickman at the very beginning of the new line, the long-awaited story finds original Ultimate Universe inhabitant Miles Morales swing over to the new one for an adventure that brings him into contact with the characters and events of the line's five current series. It's a crossover saga—Ultimate style! The series will also lay the groundwork for startling developments on the horizon, including the return of the Maker!" And now we have the full solicitation to the first issue…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN INCURSION #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250656

(W) Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Sara Pichelli

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Two of today's most exciting writers, DENIZ CAMP (ULTIMATES) and CODY ZIGLAR (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), join forces for an adventure that will change Miles Morales- and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Drawn by rising star JONAS SCHARF, the brilliantly moody artist who brought you ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN and DARK X-MEN… Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160… Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $5.99

