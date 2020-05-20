Funkoween Comes Five Months Early to The Daily LITG 20th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday that still contained the Poison Ivy hearings as well as Funkoween teases. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive to as an e-mail here.
Funkoween and the ten most-read stories yesterday
- Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween
- What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
- Jeph Loeb – Back In Comics?
- All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure
- Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
- Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
- The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- New Comics Day
- A Librarian in Conversation with Third Eye Comics, Anne Arundel County Public Library, 7-8pm PDT.
- The Comics Haul with Amy and Paul, Sideshow Collectibles, 11am-noon PDT.
- The Return of New Comics to Challengers Comics + Conversation, Chicago, Illinois 1-5pm CDT.
- Comic Creators TV, POP ROC Cereal Bar & Comic Shop, 7 PM EDT
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
- Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.
