Funkoween Comes Five Months Early to The Daily LITG 20th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday that still contained the Poison Ivy hearings as well as Funkoween teases. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive to as an e-mail here.

Funkoween and the ten most-read stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.

of Boom Studios/Archaia. Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.

creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon. Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List

Interested in more debate over Funkoween or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.