Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween

Funko is bringing Halloween a little early this year as they announce Funkoween in May. Throughout the week there will be a huge variety of Halloween Pop reveals. The first initial image could be a teaser itself as it shows three horror icons. In the center, we see the one and only Edward Scissorhands. Could this mean that there will be a new release of the series? There is already an Edward out there but he was released in 2013 and has since been vaulted. The original featured the classic Funko Pop design and it would be nice to get an updated mold and maybe some new designs. On the left, it looks like a clown from Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and on the right, we have Chuck from Child's Play. Chucky has had a steady stream on new Pops here and there so no surprises there so maybe we will be a Pop from the remake or some new blood slattered variants. Killer Klowns of Outer Space will be an interesting reveal as arent most of the Klowns already out? We got Slim for NYCC 2019 and then we saw Jumbo, Shorty, and Spikey, so maybe we will see a 10" Slim or a Horror Movie Moment. Horror fans will have fun seeing all these reveals this week and we can't wait either. I personally would love to see some new Slasher Pops like Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. I would also love to see the return of the blood splattered Funko Pop variants as each figure was unique from the splattering. What Halloween Pops would you guys and gals like to see come out next?

"For the first-time ever, Funko is happy to bring to you Funkoween in May! We will be announcing new Halloween-themed products across all of next week. Tune in for all of the fun and follow our blog page to see a full list of the series as they are announced."