McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming

McFarlane Toys has announced its next wave of DC Comics multiverse figure. Coming out of the hit Batman series Batman: White Knight, Batman, Joker, and Azrael are getting the figure treatment. Each one will be getting their appearances from the comic created with great detail and will include accessories. The story follows a new and improved Joker after he is declared sane and switches his chaotic nature to politics. This allows the newly sane Joker to give Gotham City a new enemy to go against, Batman. The Dark Knight will come with 2 batarangs with lines, interchangeable hands, and grapnel gun. White Knight Joker will come with a long-nosed pistol and secondary head sculpt featuring his alter ego, Jack Napier. Azrael comes in last and beside his badass design, he will come falling sword that will have a removable flame effect. Each of these McFarlane Toys figures brings Batman: White Knight alive and any fan of the series will want these for their batcave.

I really appreciate the way McFarlane Toys is handling its DC Comics Multiverse figure line. For starters, they are not slowing down the reveals and are constantly bringing us great new figures. These are ideas that we have not seen before and pulling from hit DC comics like White Knight is just what collectors need. The design of this Caped Crusader is a new costume that any collector would love to add to their collection. It has also been quite some time since we have seen an Azrael figure come out and this one will defiantly be hard to find on store shelves so make sure you lock down yours. These Batman: White Knight figures are not shows with any build a figure pieces so I would imagine they will all have a $19.99 price tag. Pre-orders are not live just yet but you will be able to find them and more DC Comics McFarlane figures here. Check out all of the official photos and product descriptions for each figure below and state tuned here at bleeding Cool for more McFarlane Toys releases.

"Batman: White Knight #1 (Comics 2017). After years of epic battles between the Dark Knight and his twisted archenemy, Batman faces his greatest challenge yet: The Joker has been cured of his madness and is now sane. The Clown Prince of Crime has changed his ways, fighting for good in Gotham City, and it may just cause Batman to go over the edge of his own sanity."

Batman figure based on the comic book story arc Batman: White Knight

Batman accessories include Grapnel Launcher, Batarang with line, wrapped Batarang with line, and base

Included collectible art card with White Knight artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

"The Joker: Batman: White Knight #8 (Comics 2017). Once the Clown Prince of Crime and Batman's greatest Super-Villain, The Joker has been cured of his madness. Now, going by the name of Jack Napier, he's been released from Arkham Asylum and has set his sights on politics—with hopes to save Gotham City from the one person he sees as its true enemy: Batman."

The Joker figure based on the comic book story arc Batman: White Knight

The Joker accessories include long nose blaster, alternate Jack Napier head, and base

Included collectible art card with The Joker from White Knight artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

"Azrael: Batman: Curse of the White Knight #1 (Comics 2019). War veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and now The Joker's key recruit in the crusade against Batman. Azrael is the Dark Knight's most powerful new threat, and the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family's legacy in Gotham City."

Azrael figure based on the comic book story arc Batman: Curse of the White Knight

Azrael accessories include sword with removable flames, and base

Included collectable art card with Azrael from Curse of the White Knight artwork on the front, and character biography on the back