World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has unveiled another addition to its growing Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. We are going digital this time as World of Warcraft Ranger-General Slyvanas Windrunner arrives. This 1/9th scale figure is highly detailed and is quite articulated. She will have 24 articulated points to achieve a realistic recreation of her in game character. As if she came right out of World of Warcraft, she will feature a real fabric outfit and realistic styled hair that is made from a woolen material. The Beast Kingdom team put a lot of time and effort to try and get every detail correct with Sylvanas from her look to her coloring. Her cloak is also made of cloth and will feature an inner wire allowing for a wide range of poses to recreate. On top of the amazing design and sculpt, she will also come with 5 pairs of interchangeable hands and Slyvanas longbow with three arrows. This is one figure that dedicated fans of World of Warcraft will not want to miss.

It has been quite some time fans have been blessed with new World of Warcraft collectibles. Hell, the game was created 16 years ago and still has a huge following. Fans of this iconic character will not want to miss getting their hand on Sylvanas and enhance their level and collection. Pre-orders are not live for the World of Warcraft Sylvanas Windrunner Dynamic 8ction Heroes yet. Based on previous figures would imagine she will be priced at $99.99. You will be able to most likely find her here when her listing goes live along with other great collectibles also coming from Beast Kingdom.

"She had no control over her own destiny as nearly her whole existence was in the service of others. She joined the rangers and rose to the level of Ranger-General of Silvermoon. She has experienced three deaths and suffered many betrayals by underlings. She is all alone and eager to reunite with her sister, but lack of understanding and hostility forced her to become cold-bloodedly decisive, determined, and ruthless. However, she contributed so much to the whole of Azeroth that the title of 'queen' is suitable for her and well-deserved. She is Sylvanas!"

"Beast Kingdom's D.A.H. series (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) presents a new 1/9 scale highly movable action figure: the classic World of Warcraft character Sylvanas Windrunner. In order to recreate Sylvanas realistically and allow the game to unfold before your eyes, this figure has twenty-four movable joints, comes with real fabric outfits, and her hair is made of woolen material. The clothing design uses a meticulous coloring method to reproduce Sylvanas' appearance in the game. The cloak is made of cloth with an inner wire enabling collectors to give a wide range of pose for the figure. In addition, the accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands and Sylvanas' longbow plus three arrows to provide collectors with a higher level of playability and recreate your favorite scene in the game. Serious fans of World of Warcraft should not pass up such a classic item! Add it to your collection now!"