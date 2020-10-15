Is The Future State 5G Dark Detective, Officer Nakano Of Gotham?

Who is the Dark Detective? One of the upcoming Future State/5G two-month events from DC Comics includes a different Batman to the one that is appearing in The Next Batman. But this one doesn't seem to be Bruce Wayne either.

Might we suggest that it is Officer Nakano, as recently seen in Detective Comics. He appeared first in Detective Comics #1027 in a story by Mariko Tamaki, Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain. Things did not go well for him, fighting the Joker and his goons.. Batman saved his life – but not that of his partner. And Nakano was injured in the process.

And, left by Batman, Nakano made the Dark Knight the focus of his attention and ire.

And a pledge was made, one that cannot be easily undone.

Something that was underlined, for the future ahead and The Black Casebook.

We can't change the future. We are told this story will continue in Detective Comics – which is just what happened in Detective Comics #1028, at the funeral of Nakano's lost partner.

And it seems he was making good on his promise, happy to switch from police officer to a new way to make a change in the world around him.

Mayor Nakano of Gotham City? Potentially. Could there be other changes to come in his future? Could he be the Dark Detective of 5G/Future State? Because the lead story in those over-sized issues – also by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora, who just created Nakano… and may be how current Detective Comics ties into Dark Detective.

Future State: Dark Detective #1-4

Dark Detective, by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora

Grifters, by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine di Giandomenico

Red Hood, by Joshua Williamson and Giannis Milonogiannis

We shall wait and see… I note that his right eye is not explicitly seen…