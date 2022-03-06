Future State Gotham #11 Preview: Harley Quinn Ranks Robins

Harley Quinn keeps track of Batman's Robins in this preview of Future State Gotham #11, and she thinks Red Hood is the worst. It's hard to disagree with her on that one, but it's impolite to say it to his face. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #11

DC Comics

0122DC129

0122DC130 – Future State Gotham #11 Mike Bowden Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

The Next Joker's rampage continues! All hell breaks loose in Gotham City as Jason Todd, a.k.a. Peacekeeper Red, enlists the Next Batman and Hunter Panic to battle the Next Joker for the life of…Tobias Whale? Plus, Talia makes a move that will change Nightwing forever!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

